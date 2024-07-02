Cameron Boyce’s cause of death, confirmed

Born in 1999, American actor Cameron Boyce began his performing career as a child, appearing in movies like 2008’s Mirrors and Eagle Eye, 2010’s Grown Ups, and its 2013 sequel. He also had several television roles in shows like General Hospital: Night Shift, Good Luck Charlie, and Shake It Up before landing the starring role of Luke Ross on the Disney Channel comedy series Jessie from 2011 until 2015.

Later, on television, he portrayed Shocker in the Spider-Man animated series, as well as roles in Mrs. Fletcher and Paradise City. He also appeared in the 2020 movie Runt.

In his fledgling career, he won several awards, including the 2012 Young Artist Award for Best Performance in a Feature Film – Young Ensemble Cast for Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer.

Sadly, on July 6, 2019, Boyce passed away at the tragically young age of 20. But what happened to him?

How did Cameron Boyce die?

Image via Cameron Boyce/Instagram

Cameron Boyce was found unresponsive at his Los Angeles, California, home and pronounced dead by authorities when they were called to the scene.

As Healthline describes, Boyce was epileptic, and the cause of death was Sudden Unexplained Death in Epilepsy (SUDEP).

When Boyce was 16, his parents, Libby and Victor Boyce, had awakened one morning to find him having a seizure, which resulted in his epilepsy diagnosis.

Victor said of his son, “He’s the kind of kid that — even though he was dealing with his own thing — he would go to the children’s hospital and visit every kid on the ward and would not leave until he saw every single person. He would literally give you the shirt off of his back. I’ve seen him do it.”

It’s always particularly sad when any young person passes away, but when they are as decent and humble as Boyce, it’s even more so. May he forever rest in peace.

