‘Can’t believe a grandma is hitting this’: Aaron Taylor-Johnson ab flaunt induces salivation and maybe some screams

You’re going to get some attention when your wife is 23 years older than you, no matter who you are. Such is the case with heartthrob actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 34, and his wife Sam, 57. The two recently shared some photos from a tropical getaway, with Taylor-Johnson showing of his rock-hard abs and people online slinging shade at his much-older wife.

In Sept., Taylor-Johnson shared some bathing suit pics with Sam in what looked like a pretty chill vacation for the two lovebirds, who’ve been married for 12 years and have two daughters together: Wylda Rae, 14, and Romy Hero, 12.

Look at those abs! You could count money on those things. The happy couple got engaged after they met on the 2009 movie Nowhere Boy, when he was 18 and Sam was 42. Alright, look. We all know the comment section of any social media site is not going to be pretty, so this went about how you expected it to go.

People pretty much voiced the opinions that all of us feel on the inside about this situation, except much worse. There’s of course the consternation that one of the most sculpted, good looking men on the planet is married to someone, well, much older.

Can't believe a grandma is hitting this pic.twitter.com/biBSCR7SEx — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) October 27, 2024

It’s not like she’s some scarved babushka waiting in line for bread. This is a vibrant, healthy woman! Just look at some more of these thirst traps:

Sam Taylor-Johnson shares new photos with husband Aaron Taylor-Johnson:



“Summer romance ♥️” pic.twitter.com/kYDyeh7eeD — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 7, 2023

Here’s what they looked like back when they first met:

BREAKING 🚨| Unfortunately Aaron Taylor-Johnson and wife Sam Taylor-Johnson are still together pic.twitter.com/V3iRCiDvoG — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) September 15, 2023

Okay not for nothing, but look at the way these two look at each other. If that’s not relationship goals, then relationship goals don’t exist. In the following clip, listen to him gush about how his wife is “one of [his] favorite directors of all time” and an “innate storyteller.”

Aaron Taylor Johnson gushes over working with his wife, Sam Taylor-Johnson, on 'A Million Little Pieces' — "she's one of my favorite directors of all time. She's just an innate story teller." #THRatTIFF #TIFF18 pic.twitter.com/uCd9cqcNqn — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 10, 2018

A couple this high profile have had their fair share of rumors over the years. From divorce rumors to cheating allegations, which gave women everywhere genuine glee.

streets are saying aaron taylor johnson cheated on his wife ??? GOODBYE MEEMAW pic.twitter.com/nBoKzuEPQk — mikock🍉 (@sasssplusass) January 18, 2023

Oh, there’s also the contingent that refers to Sam as a “groomer.” The internet, isn’t it so lovely? That’s gets into a whole other argument where people are defending Sam. However, one X user made a very valid point about gender norms and double standards:

“Idk who these people are but looked into it. They look great together. He looks much older than he is so it evens it out. Many men do this with younger women. Always interesting to see it done this way. good for them for being happy.”

Sounds like some people out there are just jealous of Sam, who saw something she liked and went after it. You know who else has a huge age-gap in their relationship and no one is yelling “groomer” about? Former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

He’s 72 and dating a 23-year-old. That’s a 49 year age gap. That’s about one fifth as old as the United States of America itself! They do seem happy though.

Former NFL Head Coach, Bill Belichick, Somehow Landing a 24-Year Old Girlfriend pic.twitter.com/0NP0jHCWuw — Dudes Posting Their W’s (@DudespostingWs) October 7, 2024

Regardless, as Taylor-Johnson’s star continues to rise, the rumor mill is going to keep on churning. If he does end up snagging the coveted role of James Bond, it’ll probably reach a fever pitch.







