Cardi B and Nicki Minaj are feuding again, here’s what we know

Hip-hop artists Cardi B and Nicki Minaj are once again on opposing sides of a rap beef, albeit in a slightly less direct manner than their previous feuds.

In truth, it is really rapper JT and Cardi B who are at odds in a public fight on Twitter, despite having collaborated in the past. This all appears to stem from JT publicly congratulating GloRilla for her first Billboard Hot 100 top 10 hit, “Tomorrow 2.” So how can that be construed as a diss on Cardi? Cardi is a co-artist credited on the track “Tomorrow 2,” alongside GloRilla, yet JT notably failed to congratulate the former.

im not like that at alllll I been doing remixes & never got credited ON A CHART BUT they get sung word for word and help push the original songs as intended unlike y’all well I can’t even say y’all cause you don’t rap,you TWEET! Congratulations Glo&stream FNF remix AND QUEENMIX😛 https://t.co/vk5pe33XLr — J🫖🪄 (@ThegirlJT) October 3, 2022

Since JT recently worked on the track “Super Freaky Girl (Remix)” with Nicki Minaj, the latter of whom has historic beef with Cardi, it is thought that JT’s snub by way of not congratulating Cardi for “Tomorrow 2” was a nod of loyalty to Nicki.

Shortly after this, Cardi made a Twitter post simply saying “Lapdog” in what is thought to be a jab at JT.

Lapdog — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 3, 2022

JT followed that up in a direct nod to Cardi’s tweet by posting: “Weiner dog!”

Seemingly cementing the various “dog” insults as direct jabs at one another, JT tweeted: “But today was supposed to be about GLORILLA! instead you called me a lap dog nah b–ch ima a BIG DOG!! roof roof!!!!!”

But today was supposed to be about GLORILLA! instead you called me a lap dog nah bitch ima a BIG DOG!! roof roof!!!!! — J🫖🪄 (@ThegirlJT) October 3, 2022

Cardi B also asserted that a past collaboration she did with JT boosted the views of the track, 2018’s “Twerk” by City Girls featuring Cardi B. JT then responded to that by saying she was not about to get into the nitty gritty of YouTube numbers for the sake of the beef.

Cardi please I’m not impressed I don’t care I’m not bout to beef with you about YouTube girl is crazy? 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/66I0ZEuzY8 — J🫖🪄 (@ThegirlJT) October 3, 2022

If that wasn’t complicated enough, Nicki Minaj seemingly acknowledged the beef by temporarily changing her profile photo on Twitter to an image of JT. In response, Cardi B changed her profile picture to Remy Ma, as EmilyCottonTop reported. Remy Ma and Cardi B are united by both having feuded with Nicki Minaj in the past, during separate incidents, as CheatSheet reported.

On top of it all, in a recent interview, rapper Lil Kim has now proclaimed her renewed allegiance to Cardi B amongst all the feuding, as TMZ reported.