Cardi B cleared of charges after throwing microphone at audience member

Cardi B has been cleared of battery charges after she threw a microphone at fans. The rapper was a target of a flying cup filled with ice and an unknown liquid her during her performance at Drai’s Beachclub last weekend in Las Vegas, which led to her aggressive actions on stage.

TMZ reported that the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police concluded their investigation by stating that the artist didn’t commit any criminal offense after she was listed as a “battery suspect.” Her lawyers, Drew Findling, David Chesnoff, and Richard Schonfeld announced that the charges against the rapper have been dropped, and thanked them for their “prompt resolution.”

“This afternoon we were notified by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept., that as a result of their investigation, there will be NO charges against Cardi. On behalf of Cardi, we appreciate the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept’s diligent and prompt resolution of this matter.”

Shortly afterwards, Cardi B went on to social media to respond to the latest news by sharing a photo of two Jewish men with the caption “remember ……,” potentially referencing her song “Bickenhead.”

The infamous mic that was thrown that day will be sold off via eBay auction. The audio production company that owns the now-infamous mic stated on the listing that all proceeds will go towards charities such as the Wounded Warrior Project and Friendship Circle Las Vegas. As of writing, the current bidding price is $99,900.

Unfortunately, objects being thrown at performers isn’t a particularly new thing, that doesn’t seem to be abating. Aside from Cardi B, Today reported that Harry Styles had an object thrown at him in Austria. Meanwhile, BeBe Rexha was taken to hospital after a phone bruised her eye during her New York performance. But one of the weirdest objects that was flung towards a stage was a “bag of their mother’s ashes” during a P!nk concert in London, which caused a very awakward moment for the singer.

Hopefully, the artist can rest easy knowing that she’s free from charges. At the very least, this debacle seems to have turned fans’ attention away after claims that she may have been lip-syncing her entire performance that day.