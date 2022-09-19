Cardi B raunchily responds to viral tweet implying she’s bi for clout

Ridiculously popular pop star Cardi B resents the implication that she’s bisexual simply for attention. We found this out earlier today as the “WAP” singer testily pushed back against a tweet saying she was one of a number of celebrities who only claimed to be bi but never actually dated anyone of the same sex.

“Celebrities that came out as bisexual but never dated someone of the same gender,” the tweet said. In addition to the rapper, the tweet featured other popular singers like Harry Styles, Lady Gaga, and Billie Eilish.

Cardi B responded in true Cardi B fashion.

“I ate b*tches out before you was born …..Sorry I don’t have razr phone pics to prove it to you.” The Razr, of course, is a cellular Motorola flip phone that predates the iPhone and was ubiquitous at the time.

Policing people’s sexuality is never cool, and it’s not the first time the rapper has responded this way.

In 2021, the rapper was accused of “queerbaiting” for a video she made with Normani for a song called “Wild Side.” She responded to a Rolling Stone tweet about the whole thing.

“Uuummmm @RollingStone queer baiting? You do know we was trying to hide a whole baby bump right? Also I’m married to a man but I have express soo much about my bisexuality and my experiences [with] girls. All of a sudden ‘queer baiting’ is the new word & people use it to the ground !” she responded.

Cardi B mentions her sexuality often but in 2018 she tweeted about some of her experiences.

“I personally myself had experiences with other woman, shiieeett with a lot of woman! I though the song was a good song and i remember my experience,” she said.

Let Cardi B be already!