Carmen Electra joins OnlyFans as a ‘no-brainer’ way to take control of her image

Model and ’90s sex symbol Carmen Electra is taking back her narrative with a move to OnlyFans, the online subscription service that allows creators to connect with and receive payment directly from their fans. The former Baywatch star decided to make the move after being embroiled in various lawsuits with strip clubs that have used her image without permission over the years, telling People that “it was like a no-brainer” to join the platform.

“I just felt like, ‘Yeah, I need to do this,'” Electra told the publication. “I, for once, have this opportunity to be my own boss and have my own creative vision to share with my fans without someone standing over me, telling me, ‘Don’t do this, don’t do that. Cover up this.'”

Electra’s OnlyFans profile launched on Wednesday, which she says will feature beauty tutorials, vacation content, swimwear, and lingerie photos, with an inaugural post featuring exclusive content from a trip to Palm Springs where she celebrated her 50th birthday with friends.

She likewise teased the launch with an Instagram post earlier this week. “Wednesday! I have a huge announcement only for my fans,” Electra captioned a steamy photo. “Are you a fan?”

As opposed to Instagram, where she boasts 1.3 million followers, Electra plans to post content to OnlyFans that includes “sexy, classy pictures and videos,” that allows her to be “a little bit more intimate” with fans in one-on-one interactions. And also unlike Instagram, where she currently has to censor her photos with strategically placed emojis, the 50-year-old will be able to “show a little bit more,” as she puts it.

“People are going to do what they want to do anyway with your photos,” Electra explained. “You might as well be in control of them and follow what you feel like doing inside.”

“It does feel really good to stand up for yourself. I think what we’re going through now is people are finally standing up for themselves and who they are,” she added. “It’s not always easy to do, but I do respect people that can stand up for who they are and be honest about it.”