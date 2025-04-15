Cate Blanchett claims she’s seriously done with acting this time

Cate Blanchett has once again said she plans to retire from acting, which has led to a lot of discussion and a fresh look back at the impressive career of one of Hollywood’s most admired stars. While she’s talked about quitting before, recent interviews make it seem like she’s seriously thinking about leaving acting this time.

Blanchett started her career in Australian theater in 1992 before moving on to TV and film. She became famous after delivering strong performances in movies like Paradise Road (1997) and The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999), quickly proving she was a major talent.

In an interview with Radio Times, Cate Blanchett said she was unsure about calling herself an actress because she was considering leaving the career. She said, “My family roll their eyes every time I say it, but I mean it. I am serious about giving up acting … [There are] a lot of things I want to do with my life”.

Blanchett’s role in The Lord of the Rings movies made her an international star, and later performances in highly praised films like The Aviator, Blue Jasmine, and, more recently, Tár, confirmed her as one of the best actresses of her time. These roles have earned her many awards, including two Oscars: Best Supporting Actress for The Aviator and Best Actress for Blue Jasmine. She has also won Best Actress at the Venice Film Festival twice (for I’m Not There and Tár) showing how well she can play different kinds of characters in all sorts of stories.

Even with all her success, Blanchett has often said she doesn’t like the fame that comes with her job. She finds it frustrating when the media picks out certain things she says and makes them seem more important than they are. She believes people understand her better through the detailed, thoughtful performances she gives on screen.

The pressure of being in the public eye and constantly being judged has clearly worn her down, making her feel like an outsider, even in the middle of her own success. She has said, “I’ve always felt like I’m on the periphery of things, so I’m always surprised when I belong anywhere. I go with curiosity into whatever environment that I’m in, not expecting to be accepted or welcomed. I’ve spent a lifetime getting comfortable with the feeling of being uncomfortable.”

Blanchett isn’t quitting because she’s running out of work. According to The Guardian, she actually has several projects happening right now, including Father, Mother, Sister, Brother, which she just finished with director Jim Jarmusch, and Alpha Gang, which she’s currently filming with the Zellner brothers. She’s also working on The Champions, a future movie under her production company, Dirty Films.

Basically, Blanchett’s decision to retire isn’t about her career slowing down—it’s about choosing to focus on other parts of her life. Her statement hints that she wants to explore different paths, looking for something more outside the intense world of acting. Whether she’ll stay retired for good is still unclear. In the past, she’s gone back and forth on how she feels about acting.

