Celebrities and fans mourn comedian Leslie Jordan, dead at 67
Comedian, actor, and bright light Leslie Jordan passed away at age 67 in Hollywood suddenly this morning. His untimely death has left the entertainment realm, alongside his friends and family, in mourning.
According to TMZ, Jordan is believed to have experienced some kind of medical episode while driving and, as a result, drove his car into the side of a building.
It’s almost impossible to describe Jordan, but at the same time, it’s easy to explain the joy he leaves behind in the hearts of those who knew him or were impacted by his talents. Jordan was unashamedly himself, lending a smile or laugh to anyone who needed it and embracing the finer things in life. According to Jordan, spending time with family, the cuddles of a good dog, and twirling a baton are some of the most remarkable ways to spend an afternoon.
Celebrities who knew and loved him are sharing their condolences online, including George Takei, who is heartbroken at his loss.
Jackée Harry also shared sentiments regarding how special her time with Jordan was.
Sean Hayes called Jordan “one of the funniest people” he’d ever worked with and said that everyone who knew Jordan loved him. As we know, those who leave us behind live in the love we continue to share, but we’d certainly rather have Jordan here with us.
Vulture writer E Alexa Jung hopes the afterlife looks something like this for Leslie, and we agree.
The team at The Jennifer Hudson Show shared love for Jordan, calling him a dear friend and sending condolences to his loved ones.
Jordan wowed fans for the final time during a beautiful video posted to Instagram just yesterday, where he belted the lyrics of an original tune he planned to release “soon.”
Fans are also sharing their heartache at the loss of Jordan online. They’re troubled that the veteran actor will no longer be around to terrify us, make us laugh, and be one of the most relatable personalities in the entertainment realm.
If you got through the pandemic hearing Jordan’s infamous six word question, chances are, you’re feeling a little bit heartbroken today — and that’s okay.
When a light goes out in this world, whether you know them closely or not, it’s natural to feel affected by it. The social media realm connects us with our favorite celebrities, and Jordan was so deeply loved by people worldwide. Jordan was a beacon of hope in an otherwise dark time, and we won’t ever forget the hours of content he gave fans for no other reason than to make us smile. He united a group of people stuck in unknown darkness and helped guide us through it; there’s no one more worthy of being called an idol than that. The thing was, Jordan never saw himself as such; he just lived life to bring joy.
Whenever we hear that famous question: “Well s–, what are ya’ll doin?” The response will forever be, missing Jordan.