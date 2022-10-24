Celebrities and fans mourn comedian Leslie Jordan, dead at 67

Comedian, actor, and bright light Leslie Jordan passed away at age 67 in Hollywood suddenly this morning. His untimely death has left the entertainment realm, alongside his friends and family, in mourning.

According to TMZ, Jordan is believed to have experienced some kind of medical episode while driving and, as a result, drove his car into the side of a building.

It’s almost impossible to describe Jordan, but at the same time, it’s easy to explain the joy he leaves behind in the hearts of those who knew him or were impacted by his talents. Jordan was unashamedly himself, lending a smile or laugh to anyone who needed it and embracing the finer things in life. According to Jordan, spending time with family, the cuddles of a good dog, and twirling a baton are some of the most remarkable ways to spend an afternoon.

Celebrities who knew and loved him are sharing their condolences online, including George Takei, who is heartbroken at his loss.

I am stunned at the death of Leslie Jordan, who delighted us with his many roles on television and film. The cause of death was a car crash after he suffered a medical emergency. Leslie, we are heartbroken at your loss and will miss your mirth and your inimitable spirit. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 24, 2022

Jackée Harry also shared sentiments regarding how special her time with Jordan was.

Completely heartbroken. 💔



Leslie Jordan was a kind spirit and provided us with so many laughs. Rest peacefully, friend. pic.twitter.com/eULoI7C9fW — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) October 24, 2022

Sean Hayes called Jordan “one of the funniest people” he’d ever worked with and said that everyone who knew Jordan loved him. As we know, those who leave us behind live in the love we continue to share, but we’d certainly rather have Jordan here with us.

My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. You will be missed, my dear friend. 😔❤️ pic.twitter.com/RNKSamoES0 — Sean Hayes (@SeanHayes) October 24, 2022

Vulture writer E Alexa Jung hopes the afterlife looks something like this for Leslie, and we agree.

i hope leslie jordan is twirling with daddy’s hottest angels — E. Alex Jung (@e_alexjung) October 24, 2022

The team at The Jennifer Hudson Show shared love for Jordan, calling him a dear friend and sending condolences to his loved ones.

Leslie Jordan touched so many hearts, including ours. He was not only a beloved comedian but our dear friend. Sending our love and condolences to his family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/OSL5swfw6w — The Jennifer Hudson Show (@JHudShow) October 24, 2022

Jordan wowed fans for the final time during a beautiful video posted to Instagram just yesterday, where he belted the lyrics of an original tune he planned to release “soon.”

Fans are also sharing their heartache at the loss of Jordan online. They’re troubled that the veteran actor will no longer be around to terrify us, make us laugh, and be one of the most relatable personalities in the entertainment realm.

rest in peace to american horror story veteran leslie jordan. he brought such bright energy to every scene. pic.twitter.com/vK25QhgQBj — 🦇 (@campyhorror) October 24, 2022

Leslie Jordan Died!!!! 💔💔💔💔 THAT WAS MY GUY pic.twitter.com/3pYmu3plUu — Ely (@EarfToEly) October 24, 2022

leslie jordan single handedly got some of us through lockdown with his stories. the world lost a legend today. 🤍 https://t.co/G0p9X1MJ9R — joe (@averageIyjoe) October 24, 2022

If you got through the pandemic hearing Jordan’s infamous six word question, chances are, you’re feeling a little bit heartbroken today — and that’s okay.

leslie jordan was one of the few ppl who made us laugh throughout the pandemic. may he rest in peace ❤️🕊️ pic.twitter.com/b3sKgm8g4p — roni (@GETMEBODlED) October 24, 2022

you were the light we needed in a dark time. RIP Leslie Jordan pic.twitter.com/RsvXrUxfGL — The Notorious J.O.V. (@whotfisjovana) October 24, 2022

NOT LESLIE JORDAN I HATE LIFE pic.twitter.com/EJtjrpi0vH — mason (@kalluzeblover) October 24, 2022

When a light goes out in this world, whether you know them closely or not, it’s natural to feel affected by it. The social media realm connects us with our favorite celebrities, and Jordan was so deeply loved by people worldwide. Jordan was a beacon of hope in an otherwise dark time, and we won’t ever forget the hours of content he gave fans for no other reason than to make us smile. He united a group of people stuck in unknown darkness and helped guide us through it; there’s no one more worthy of being called an idol than that. The thing was, Jordan never saw himself as such; he just lived life to bring joy.

Whenever we hear that famous question: “Well s–, what are ya’ll doin?” The response will forever be, missing Jordan.