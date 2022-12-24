Celebs honor a legendary Hollywood siren’s 100th birthday as forever fans chime in

From a small unincorporated community called Grabtown, North Carolina, Ava Gardner started her journey to fame in 1941 when she signed with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer at 19 years of age. Only five years later, she starred as Mary in Whistle Stop, before going on to star as Guinevere in Knights of the Round Table, Lady Brett Ashley in The Sun Also Rise, and Miss Logan in The Sentinel, among her 70 acting credits. Born today in 1922, Ava Gardner is being exulted by celebrities and fans to celebrate the great as she hits 100 years.

Today marks #AvaGardner's 100th Birthday! We celebrate this tobacco farmer’s daughter turned Hollywood legend & we proudly share her life & legacy at the Ava Gardner Museum.



Read more about Ava in her own words: https://t.co/HxQOcboeX2#VisitJoCo #Ava100 #TCMParty pic.twitter.com/CPbDakLHEl — Ava Gardner (@AvaMuseum) December 24, 2022

Fans of The Flight Attendant, starring Kaley Cuoco and Zosia Mamet, might be familiar with the work of Chris Bohjalian, who also wrote Midwives, The Sandcastle Girls, and The Guest Room. It was his pleasure to write his own special tribute to her and educate the world on just who inspired him while writing The Lioness.

Today would have been Ava Gardner's 100th birthday. Friend of, among others, Hemingway and Hughes. Married to Rooney and Sinatra. And, yes, a terrific actor: The Snows of Kilimanjaro, The Hucksters, The Night of the Iguana. I thought of her while writing The Lioness. pic.twitter.com/NRnFoXaTlW — Chris Bohjalian (@ChrisBohjalian) December 24, 2022

Megan Abbott’s most popular book, You Will Know Me, is from bad girl’s Ava Gardner’s perspective. The crime fiction writer took to Twitter to express her love for Gardner.

"The day I die, I want it to be with a cigarette in one hand and a glass of whiskey in the other."



Happy birthday, the divine Ava Gardner … pic.twitter.com/t5OUZwB4oF — Megan Abbott (@meganeabbott) December 24, 2022

Former Cuban-American diplomat, Alberto Fernandez added some interesting insight into the life of Gardner. It appears her Southern draw from North Carolina needed some work for Hollywood. According to Fernandez, MGM turned to a speech coach to make it right for the film industry.

Centenary on December 24 of the birth of actress Ava Gardner (1922-1990). Signed at the age of 19 by MGM because of her stunning beauty, they put her with a speech coach because they found her Carolina drawl unintelligible. pic.twitter.com/DFIRAQ2XE6 — Alberto Miguel Fernandez (@AlbertoMiguelF5) December 24, 2022

A Dorothy Dandridge tribute to Gardner speaks through time, hinting at the breaking down of barriers of the 1953 landscape and providing a window into who Ava Gardner actually was.

Happy 100th Birthday to the amazing &extraordinary talented actress Ava Gardner.



While filming #BrightRoad in 1953, Dorothy visited her friend #AvaGardner on the set of #RideVaquero!



Read more about Ava in her own words: https://t.co/QR6k0qVECF

#VisitJoCo #Ava100 #TCMParty pic.twitter.com/3CcT2rkOtZ — Dorothy J Dandridge (@DandridgeLove) December 24, 2022

In a humorous reply, one fan reaches back into the annals of Ava Gardner quotes and finds pure gold. Born in Grabtown, she addressed the name of her town and it makes perfect sense.

As fans chime in, a more relaxed look at Ava Gardner hits the tributes. Fans always love to see celebrities at home and this photo of her captures her attitude perfectly. However, this one is more special because it captures, “The last photo of Ava Gardner.”

La ultima foto de Ava Gardner https://t.co/IzDyreupiP pic.twitter.com/YcaaKTvGar — Martín Bianchi Tasso (@martinbianchi) December 24, 2022

According to Italian film theoretician Ricciotto Canudo, the seventh art is filmmaking, following architecture, sculpture, painting, music, poetry, and dance. This Ava Gardner “stan” is more than just than just a simple admirer, writing “On December 24, but in 1922 (a hundred years ago) Ava Lavinia Gardner, known as Ava Gardner, was born. American actress, considered one of the great stars of the 20th century and a myth of the seventh art, she was admired for her exuberant and photogenic beauty.”

Un 24 de diciembre, pero de 1922 (hace cien años) nacía Ava Lavinia Gardner, conocida como Ava Gardner. Actriz estadounidense, considerada una de las grandes estrellas del siglo XX y un mito del séptimo arte, fue admirada por su exuberante y fotogénica belleza. pic.twitter.com/gRWqh8aGzF — Esteban Navarro (@EstebanNavarroS) December 24, 2022

This fan named his daughter Ava. Is that a coincidence or is this one beyond serious about his love for the famous actress?

100 years ago today Dec. 24, 1922: Ava Gardner, film star of the 1940s and ‘50s, is born in Grabtown, N.C. Here's my daughter Ava with Ava Gardner's Walk of Fame in Hollywood in 2016 pic.twitter.com/ozP61927p8 — Russell Contreras (@RussContreras) December 24, 2022

She was beautiful, which the world saw first, but she became iconic for her talent, and that’s how she will be remembered. Her films and other accomplishments are what celebrities and fans highlight in celebration of her centennial moment. One can only hope she’s looking from beyond the veil and enjoying the diehard fans giving tribute to her life.