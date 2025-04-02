Charlie Sheen’s daughter hasn’t spoken to him in months, and she might have to keep it that way

The difficult relationship between Sami Sheen and her father, Charlie Sheen, has come up again after the Bravo reality show Denise Richards & Her Wild Things aired.

The show gave viewers a look at the complicated family situation, showing that Sami and her father haven’t been talking for five months. This distance between them became even more obvious when Sami chose not to go to a family lunch, which points to a long history of problems in the Sheen family.

As reported by People, Sami, who is 21, has made it clear she doesn’t want to fix things with her father right now. She even said she’d rather do anything else than spend time with him. Her choice to skip the family lunch — where her mother Denise Richards, her sister Lola, and Charlie Sheen were all present — made it very clear how broken their relationship is. While the exact reasons for their communication problems haven’t been shared, Sami mentioned that her father has been in and out of her life for years.

She explained that their relationship goes in cycles, with times when they don’t talk at all and other times when they briefly reconnect. Because of this, she says she feels unsure about how she feels toward him. She also talked about how things were especially hard during her first 13 years, then got a little better for a while before going back to the way they are now — distant and strained.

Charlie Sheen’s daughter hasn’t spoken to him in 5 months

Photo by Donato Sardella/WireImage

According to The New York Post, unlike Sami, her sister Lola has a much closer relationship with Charlie Sheen. Lola has said that things between her and her father are good and getting better, mentioning that they bond over getting pedicures together. The big difference between how the two sisters feel about their father shows how complicated family relationships can be, especially when a parent has had personal struggles that affect their kids in different ways.

The family lunch also showed how things are still tense between them. While Lola joked that Sami got Charlie’s dark sense of humor, the awkwardness was hard to ignore. When Charlie asked how Sami was doing, Lola didn’t seem sure how to answer, which just showed how far apart Sami and her father were. Denise Richards, for her part, said she understands Sami’s feelings and acknowledged that Charlie’s relationship with both daughters has been unstable and difficult. She talked about his past mistakes and how they’ve hurt the family, saying she hopes he realizes what he’s missed out on because of his actions.

This family tension can’t be separated from Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards’ messy past. Their divorce was all over the news, and Charlie’s well-known struggles with addiction had a big effect on their daughters. This difficult history and the ongoing fallout from Charlie’s problems have clearly shaped how Sami feels about him. The airing of Denise Richards & Her Wild Things has put the Sheen family’s issues out in the open. On the show, Denise looked back on what led to the divorce, explaining that she had to make tough choices to protect her daughters during the worst of the family’s struggles.

