Chicago sex-abuse charges against R. Kelly have been dropped

Disgraced rapper R. Kelly has seen a rare win in the legal system, with one sex abuse charge against the musician being reportedly dropped.

The already-imprisoned Kelly has seen several serious charges against him of child pornography, racketeering, and sex trafficking with him almost always in legal battles. In some minor success for him, he’ll no longer be up against a sex abuse charge following an attorney’s decision to drop the case against him – just a day before a court hearing against Kelly.

Attorney Kim Foxx gave her reasoning for the decision, believing Kelly had already been consistently found guilty and had already been brought to justice for his crimes. This decision is intriguing, with the belief he’ll never walk out of prison one which could eventually be overturned.

“Mr. Kelly is potentially looking at the possibility of never walking out of prison again for the crimes that he’s committed. While today’s cases are no longer being pursued, we believe justice has been served”

Kelly has not been granted parole for his crimes, and is looking at 30 years behind bars after a decision in 2022. This will not have him out of jail until he is nearly 80 years old. While Kelly continues to appeal these decisions, it’s not likely he’ll see much success as it stands.

Foxx praised the victim for coming forward with her claims regardless of the case not going ahead. Kelly’s legacy is completely tarnished following the 2022 trial, with it painting a picture of a manipulative abuser who often targeted minors and fostered abusive relationships with them.