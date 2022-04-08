Taylor Dooley, known for her role of Lavagirl in children’s film The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, has gone public on her stance regarding Disney opposing Florida’s widely-criticized “Don’t Say Gay” bill; a stance that many may find deeply disheartening.

Simply put, the bill would prevent schools from discussing LGBTQ issues entirely from Kindergarten to Grade 3, and only when “age-appropriate” beyond that.

The media giant, which previously took a more neutral stance on the bill, eventually re-evaluated its position after widespread pressure and backlash came from many, including House of Mouse employees, suggesting that a company as powerful as Disney should be doing more to oppose legislation that harmfully stigmatizes and skews LGBTQ people and issues. A spokesperson for Disney also issued an apology for the previous stance.

Dooley, whose Twitter has been known as a site of support for former United States President Donald Trump, was enraged by Disney’s stance, taking part in a protest at Disneyland alongside several other supporters of the bill.

The protest was organized by Christian musician Sean Feucht, himself an actively vocal detractor of Disney’s opposition to the bill. Previously, Feucht had hosted a number of “worship gatherings” to protest governmental restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Dooley expressed support for Feucht’s rhetoric on her Instagram story.

“Corporations do not have any right to indoctrinate their political views and teach immorality to our young children,” Dooley said in an Instagram post, which she identified as her official statement. “When those corporations want to teach my young children and children everywhere anything other than a Biblical perspective on life, that’s where I draw the line in the sand.”

She seems to sum up her philosophy with, “It is my job to teach my children Biblical posture and principles.”

Dooley’s actions and presence at the protest were first noticed by Rolling Stone writer EJ Dickson. Since then, many have taken to the platform to express their disappointment with the actress’s antics, with some noting how they’ll never be able to watch The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl again.

Taylor Dooley, aka Lavagirl from The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, is one of many right-wing influencers currently protesting outside Disney’s HQ. She’s accusing Disney of “indoctrinating” and “sexualizing” children. “This is where we take back the family,” she wrote. pic.twitter.com/yWiun19aoh — Ej Dickson (@ejdickson) April 7, 2022

Additionally, Disney has also faced legal threats from Republican Florida lawmakers, most prominently Governor Ron DeSantis, after taking an oppositional stance to the bill, with lawmakers threatening to strip the corporation of self-governing capabilities that were granted to it in 1967.