Chris Evans’ career ‘slump’ might be because nobody watches his good movies

With Ghosted having wrapped up its first week of existence on Apple TV Plus, it looks like the jury’s in, and they couldn’t be more disappointed. With a 29 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a score of 36 on Metacritic, stars Chris Evans and Ana de Armas must be wishing for those The Gray Man ratings right about now.

Somehow, this was enough to convince a woefully proportionate corner of Twitter that Evans’ career was finished; a bold statement considering the 41-year-old has been relatively immortalized thanks to his stint as Captain America, but perhaps even more so because these same people only seem to know him for Marvel, Knives Out, and alleged career-ender Ghosted.

Chris Evans was actually incredibly sad that nobody saw Sunshine https://t.co/1cl0y2fMHD pic.twitter.com/JEmel1Hx7R — Neb | 🏳️‍🌈 (@NebsGoodTakes) April 24, 2023

Indeed, Evans may be doing just fine in actuality, but the Lightyear star would be nowhere near the career-slump conversation if moviegoers actually went to go see some of his more under-the-radar films, with Sunshine being pointed out as one of the best in the actor’s filmography despite being known to so few.

I've never heard of Sunshine before and I didn't know he was in Snowpiercer — Dante Namikaze (@DanteNamikaze1) April 24, 2023

Starring Evans alongside such talent as Cillian Murphy, Michelle Yeoh, Benedict Wong, and Hiroyuki Sanada, Sunshine is a 2007 sci-fi thriller about a group of astronauts who are tasked with restoring life to the sun in the year 2057. Despite being a critical success, the box office wasn’t nearly as kind to it, grossing just $32 million against a $40 million budget.

i watched sunshine in the middle of the night and that scene (you know what i'm talking about) gave me nightmares and i was afraid to close my eyes until sunrise true story — oh my gosh (@the_oober) April 24, 2023

All in all, if Margot Robbie and co. can live through Amsterdam without being accused of entering career slumps, then surely Evans can be forgiven for appearing in a stinker such as Ghosted. Sure, maybe The Gray Man and Lightyear don’t help his case either, but with the likes of Scott Pilgrim, Sunshine, the MCU, and Snowpiercer under his belt, it’s not like he has a whole lot he needs to prove anyway.