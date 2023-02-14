Chris Hemsworth might have hilariously found his MCU replacement

Leave it to Chris Hemsworth to post another shirtless pic, on Valentine’s Day – no less. Is this his way of saying “you’re welcome world,” or are we missing the point? Marvel’s resident god of thunder, the actor and entertainer is one of the coolest guys around.

It’s true that Hemsworth has always been known for his funny bone, but this recent tweet takes that distinction to a whole new level.

This guy thought he’d trick us all by posting himself twice… https://t.co/bHVPawWYys — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) February 14, 2023

What kind of person posts two identical pictures of themselves? Seriously, the nerve. Okay, so it might be sort of cheesy, but admit it, you laughed. At the end of the day, stupid jokes really make life worth living.

Chris Hemsworth is obviously known for his insane physique. It’s one that he has been perfecting for decades, and doesn’t seem to be letting go of anytime soon. Yet apart from shredded athlete, great actor, and really nice person — Hemsworth is a master of fan interactions, with plenty of people playing along in the comments.

Ah yes, another meme from The Office. This one in particular is perfect for drawing attention to two things that either truly are the same, or couldn’t be more different from each other. Either way, we love what’s going on here.

Really though, if people told this guy that he looks like Chris Hemsworth, who are we to say he doesn’t? Maybe Chris Hemsworth is a state of mind, rather than a physical shape or size. In the end, if we all could be as humble as Hemsworth maybe the world would be better off.