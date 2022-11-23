Chris Hemsworth reveals what he would need to return for ‘Thor 5’

Despite Thor: Love and Thunder‘s uneven reception, Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) star Chris Hemsworth recently revealed what he would need to return to the franchise for a fifth time.

Hemsworth appeared on the Happy Sad Confused Podcast recently and host John Horowitz inevitable brought up Hemsworth’s biggest role. Because of the movie’s reception, Hemsworth said if Thor comes back it should have a “drastically different” tone.

“You look at Thor 1 and 2, they were quite similar. Ragnarok and Love and Thunder are similar. I think it’s about reinventing it. I’ve had such a unique opportunity with Infinity War and Endgame to do very drastic things with the character. I enjoy that, I like keeping people on their toes. It keeps me on my toes. It keeps me invested.”

If something “becomes too familiar,” the actor said, then “there’s a risk in getting lazy” because “I know what I’m doing.” He added that he’s not even sure if he’s coming back as the character at all.

“I don’t know if I’m even invited back, but if I was, I think it would have to be a drastically different version in tone, everything, just for my own sanity. Thor lost his mind that last one. He’s got to figure it out now.”

It makes sense that Hemsworth is invested in the character. Just look at all he goes through to get prepared for the role. In the Disney Plus Thor: Love and Thunder Assembled documentary, he revealed how hard it is to get into Thor shape every time.

“Each time I’ve played the character and put the muscle on and put the size on, and then lost it for something else and played another character, there’s muscle memory, and I used to say it sort of got easier each time.”

However, getting in shape for the new movie was “particularly hard.” “… it was just exhausting. I don’t know, maybe I’m getting old, but things just started to hurt more.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently streaming on Disney Plus.