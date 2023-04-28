Chris Pratt reflects on dropping the first MCU F-bomb in ‘Guardians Vol. 3’

It was a huge surprise as Chris Pratt tells it when he dropped the F-bomb during a scene in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The reason he did it is a great story within itself, but the fact that they kept it in the film is even better.

This is the third installment of the Guardians franchise and Pratt was getting a bit comfortable with the filming process, which includes quite a few takes that can get nerve-wracking if they seem to keep going on forever. So, Pratt learned a trick. In an interview with Extra TV, he told Rachel Lindsay, “Oftentimes, if you drop an F-bomb, you know it’s not going to make the cut, but you’re just doing it to make people laugh, which is also an indication to let them know that you’re probably done with this scene… like, ‘We’ve beat this thing to death, so I’m gonna start dropping F-bombs,’ so you say, ‘Cut, let’s move on.'”

He was only trying to make the crew laugh and to keep the production moving forward, but then he went on to talk about the surprising revelation, “But guess what? They put it in the movie.” It’s a huge surprise that it was kept in the film since MCU prides itself on remaining family-friendly and in a universe that includes Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, it’s hard to believe that Pratt’s F-bomb will be the first in the studio’s history.

Pratt who got his break-out role as Andy in Parks and Recreation and went on to star in the Jurassic World franchise and most recently The Super Mario Bros. Movie still gives great credit for landing the role as Peter Quill on Guardians, “It’s hard to say how exactly this role has changed my life… it just changed everything, it changed my career, changed my life professionally, personally, financially.”

Currently on the press tour to promote the film, Pratt plans on taking a nice vacation from work when it’s all said and done. After all, he has a wedding anniversary with his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger coming up soon.