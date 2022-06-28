Chris Pratt says his name isn’t Chris and we’re all just a little bit confused

In a shocking turn of events, the Hollywood Chris Committee just lost a member — well, kind of.

Chris Pratt is currently celebrating the reveal of several projects, including Jurassic World Dominion, the upcoming Marvel blockbuster Thor: Love and Thunder, and Amazon’s The Terminal List, which premieres on July 1. In a recent interview, he shared that the name Chris feels weird, going further to say that it’s not his name at all!

PEOPLE notes that Pratt shared the news via SiriusXM’s Pop Culture Spotlight With Jessica Shaw. When she asked what people call him, he said it’s not what we’ve been using.

“Yep. Pratt. CP. You know, CP. ‘Hey, CP, but no one calls me Chris. My friend, Chad. I went golfing with my friend, Chad, my pastor the other day and he was like, ‘No one calls you Chris? I’m gonna call you Chris. Alright, Chris. You’re up.’ And I was like, ‘No, it feels weird. It’s not my name. Don’t call me Chris.'”

As an actor being called so many names, it makes sense that he might feel like Chris doesn’t quite fit him properly. He’s been Star-Lord, Owen Grady, Barley Lightfoot, and Winchester “Ché” Cook, to name a few. He’s played everything from superheroes to dinosaur tamers, and Pratt just feels more fitting.

While Chris is still very much his first name, it’s just not the name he prefers being called — so the Chris Committee is actively down to Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, and Chris Pine. We’ll retire the chair for Chris Pratt for now, but he’ll continue having a seat on the board.

You can see Pratt in Jurassic World Dominion in theaters now and soon in The Terminal List and Thor: Love and Thunder.