Christopher Meloni strips down — all the way down — for Peloton on National Nude Day

Just in time for National Nude Day, which is an actual thing that falls on July 14, Peloton released its brand new collaboration with everyone’s favorite zaddy, actor Christopher Meloni.

“Apparently, some people think the way I work out is strange,” the 61-year-old says in the new minute-long commercial that debuted on Thursday, as the camera panned out to reveal his heavily-pixelated nether regions. “Honestly, I don’t get it.”

“Me? I don’t think using the Peloton app is strange at all,” Meloni explains, walking viewers through a wide range of activities that can be accessed through the app and coincidentally also be performed in the nude. “Sure they’re famous for their amazing equipment, but the app gets me motivated to do lots of different workouts. Like yoga. Cardio. Meditation. And strength training.”

A word of warning — some viewers may want to take a seat and have a cool compress on hand when he gets to the strength training portion of the video.

“I even use the app for running,” he continues, as a naked Meloni breezes past an extremely confused couple and their equally impressed pup. “Now does that seem strange to you?” A voiceover then notes that in the Peloton community, “users are represented by two separate, yet equally motivated groups —those who wear pants, and Christopher Meloni.”

It’s nice that Meloni is finally leaning into his beefcake persona. In a podcast earlier this year, the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star admitted to being aware that his derrière has a rather fervent online following while filming the spinoff to the procedural, Organized Crime.

“We were shooting in Brooklyn and an innocent bystander took a picture of me as I was stretching, or just kind of leisurely testing out the mobility of my haunches, but they took a shot of my rear end — my asset,” Meloni joked. “And it hit the interweb and became an international sensation overnight.”

“It traveled the globe,” he continued. “And I was given the moniker ‘Zaddy’ which I believe means an elderly gentleman with a certain patina of sexiness to them. My first reaction was ‘What the hell?’ and it really made me laugh. But I also felt as though their response was almost their warm welcoming of Stabler back and me back in this role.”

Stabler what now? Oh, right, uh … Staber. Sure. In either case, we’ll take Meloni any way we can get him, but in the buff is always preferable.