Chuck Drummond’s cause of death, confirmed

Nearly two years have passed since Chuck Drummond, affectionately known as Pa-Pa, left this world in November 2022 at the age of 79.

Fans of Ree Drummond, the person behind the Pioneer Woman brand, still feel a big sense of loss when they think about Chuck’s influence not just on his family but also on the many people who knew him from Ree’s blog and TV show. Chuck represented the strong, lasting spirit of the American West. Growing up in the windy plains of Oklahoma, he lived out values like hard work, commitment, and the importance of family. These values were imparted to his sons, whom he raised to respect the land and the cattle that roamed it, and later to his five grandchildren, who learned the ropes of ranch life under his watchful eye.

Ree Drummond, known to many as the Pioneer Woman, has often shared snippets of her life on the sprawling family ranch in Oklahoma. In 2011, Ree debuted The Pioneer Woman cooking show on the Food Network, which featured her preparing dishes from her blog and books, often with the help of her family and Chuck. Sadly, viewers who had grown accustomed to his quiet strength and wisdom miss seeing him on their screens.

How did Chuck Drummond pass away?

The Drummond family has certainly seen their share of heartache over the years. Ladd, Ree’s husband, lost his older brother Todd in a tragic car accident when Ladd was just 18. In 2018, the family bid farewell to Ladd and Tim’s mother, Nan, after her battle with cancer. Just four years after losing Nan, the Drummond family lost their father, Chuck Drummond, in November.

Chuck’s passing was peaceful but came after a noticeable decline in his health. Ree shared on her blog that the last few months had been tough for Chuck. He had been feeling “pretty miserable” due to health issues that weren’t specified, but it was clear his strong body was finally giving in to the wear of time. Thankfully, he passed away in his sleep, sparing him and his family the pain of a prolonged struggle.

He was happiest working, and all the grandkids knew that you should never, ever, ever say you’re bored around Pa-Pa…because he’d give you enough work to do to cure you of boredom forever! Ree Drummond wrote in her blog post

On November 13, 2022, a viewing was organized, giving friends, family, and community members a chance to gather and remember Chuck. This was followed by the burial ceremony on November 14, which took place at the First Presbyterian Disciples Church in Pawhuska. It’s never easy to say goodbye, but there can be a sense of peace in knowing that a life well-lived has come to its natural conclusion.

