Mary Matilyn Mouser has been lighting up screens for years and is currently best known for kicking butt as Sam LaRusso in Cobra Kai. But there’s more to her than just martial arts skills. While fans love her for her acting chops and on-screen charisma, many are curious about her background, especially when it comes to her ethnicity. So, let’s break it down and confirm exactly where her roots trace back to.

A Southern girl through and through

Mary Matilyn Mouser was born on May 9, 1996, in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. She started acting at five years old, landing her first gig as a photo double for Mel Gibson’s daughter in Signs. Since then, she’s built an impressive career, starring in Body of Proof, Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day, and Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children. But it’s her powerhouse role as Sam in Cobra Kai that put her on the map.

A look at her family tree

Arkansas is deep in the American South and Mary’s ancestry reflects that. She comes from a long line of families who have lived in the region for generations, with strong ties to English, Scots-Irish (Northern Irish), German, and even a little Welsh heritage. On her father’s side, Mary’s grandfather, William Austin Mouser, was born in Arkansas. He was the son of John Garrett Mouser and Vivian Parker. Mary’s paternal grandmother, Etoyle Kirby, also hailed from Arkansas. She was the daughter of Claud Kirby and Ruby Edwards. Claud’s parents, Jesse William Kirby and Emma T. Milam, add to Mary’s deep-rooted Southern lineage.

On her mom’s side, Mary’s grandfather was Joe Allen Brumett, who was born in Lonoke County, Arkansas. His father, Allen George Brumett, and mother, Minnie Mae Roberson, both had strong family ties to the state. Mary’s maternal grandmother, Mary Frances “Dolly” Cummings, came from Cabot, Lonoke County, Arkansas. Her parents were William Pernal (or Purnell) “Willie” Cummings and Amanda Bell Malcom.

What is Mary Mouser’s ethnicity?

Based on her family tree, Mary Mouser is primarily of English and Scots-Irish descent, with a notable amount of German ancestry and a small touch of Welsh heritage. While she doesn’t have a particularly diverse mix from outside of Europe, her family history is deeply connected to American roots, particularly in the South. Her background makes perfect sense, given her birthplace and the generations of Arkansans in her family.

Of course, Mary Mouser is much more than just her ethnicity. While ethnicity doesn’t define a person, it’s always interesting to see how an individual’s roots come together. For Mary, her diverse ancestry has shaped her journey, but her talent, hard work, and dedication to acting are what truly set her apart. She’s got strong Southern roots, a rich European background, and a Hollywood career that keeps getting bigger. And with her continued success in Hollywood, there’s no doubt she’ll keep making her mark.

