Colleen Hoover books in order

Colleen Hoover is a much-talked-about writer and the first self-published writer to reach the top of the New York Times Best Seller list. Since that achievement in 2012, Hoover’s career has gone from strength to strength, and, at the time of writing, she has over 20 books available for purchase. But in what order did these books come out, and which books belong to which series?

What order were Colleen Hoover’s books released in?

Colleen Hoover released her first self-published book, Slammed, in 2012. Since then, the author has released many books, often releasing two or three in a single year.

Slammed – 2012 Point of Retreat – 2012 Hopeless – 2012 This Girl – 2013 Losing Hope – 2013 Finding Cinderella – 2013 Maybe Someday – 2014 Ugly Love – 2014 Maybe Not – 2014 Confess – 2015 November 9 – 2015 Never Never – 2015 (A three-part novella co-authored with Tarryn Fisher) It Ends With Us – 2016 Too Late – 2016 Without Merit – 2017 All Your Perfects – 2018 Maybe Now – 2018 Verity – 2018 Finding Perfect – 2019 Regretting You – 2019 Heart Bones – 2020 Layla – 2020 Reminders Of Him – 2022 It Starts With Us – 2022

Hoover has another book coming out in Feb. 2023. This book will collect the novella Never Never, a book she co-authored with Tarryn Fisher, into a single volume that will be published by Harlequin.

What series does each Colleen Hoover book belong to?

Many of Colleen Hoover’s books are part of a series that tells one continuous storyline over several books. However, these books are often not released one after the other, with Hoover often revisiting a plot many years after the last book landed.

Currently, she has four main book series, which are:

Hopeless (2012 – 2019)

Senior high school student Sky is shaken when she meets Dean Holder, a guy with a reputation that proceeds him. However, something about Dean’s personality makes Sky remember her troubled past. But, as the pair become closer, it seems Sky isn’t the only one keeping secrets.

This series consists of Hopeless (2012), Losing Hope (2013), Finding Cinderella (2013), and Finding Perfect (2019).

Slammed (2012 – 2013)

When Layken’s father dies, she has to support her mother and younger brother. She tries to keep a happy face, but the pressure quickly becomes too much. But, when she is at her lowest, she falls head over heels in love with Will, her new neighbor.

This series consists of Slammed (2012), Point of Retreat (2012), and This Girl (2013).

Maybe (2014 – 2018)

Sydney’s life seems pretty idyllic. She has a stable job, studies at a good college, and has a fantastic boyfriend in Hunter. But when she learns that Hunter is cheating on her, Sydney’s life is turned upside down, and she soon finds herself tempted by another man.

This series consists of Maybe Someday (2014), Maybe Not (2014), and Maybe Now (2018).

Never Never (2015)

Childhood best friends Charlize Wynwood and Silas Nash became an item in their teens. However, this takes a turn when both of them suddenly lose their memories, forcing them to work out exactly what happened and who they used to be.

This series contains: Never Never, Part 1 to 3.

It Ends With Us (2016 – 2022)

This series follows Lily, a girl who moves from a small town to Boston. However, while in the city, she falls for neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid. But when an old flame reappears, Lily is forced to make a choice.

This series consists of It Ends with Us (2016), and It Starts with Us (2022).

Standalone novels

On top of this, Hoover has some stand-alone novels that can be read in any order you want. Her current stand-alone novels are Ugly Love (2014), Confess (2015), November 9 (2015), Too Late (2016), Without Merit (2017), All Your Perfects (2018), Verity (2018), Regretting You (2019), Heart Bones (2020), Layla (2020), and Reminders Of Him (2022).