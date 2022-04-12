Comedians remember Gilbert Gottfried on Twitter

Following closely on the heels of beloved peers Bob Saget, Louie Anderson, and Norm MacDonald, the recent death of comedian/actor Gilbert Gottfried has sent shockwaves through the comedy community. Known personally for a low-key warmth and generosity of spirit that belied his abrasive, take-no-prisoners approach to standup, Gottfried’s friends and collaborators took to Twitter today to remember the comic.

Seinfeld star Jason Alexander was the first to break the news, beating Gottfried’s own official social media accounts to the punch:

Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift. I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family. #ripGilbertGottfried — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) April 12, 2022

Jon Stewart reminded us how funny Gottfried could be onstage:

RIP Gilbert. Opening for Gilbert Gottfried at Carolines and Princeton Catch was one of the great thrills of my early stand up life. He could leave you gasping for breath…just indescribably unusually hilarious…Damn. — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) April 12, 2022

Gilbert, I don’t want to believe this. I loved him. I’m heartbroken for his beautiful family. Say it ain’t so. For almost 40 years his spectacular comedy blew me away.

You can’t be funnier. My God, all who experienced him are crushed. Say it ain’t so.🙏♥️ https://t.co/pO3HW36ta7 — Richard Lewis (@TheRichardLewis) April 12, 2022

Oscar-winning actress Marlee Matlin recalled a prank Gottfried pulled on her:

I am so sad to read about the passing of Gilbert Gottfried. Funny, politically incorrect but a softie on the inside. We met many times; he even pranked me on a plane, replacing my intepreter @655jack(they're like twins). Sending love to Dara & his children. RIP #gilbertgottfried pic.twitter.com/R4mxWBRsNo — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) April 12, 2022

New York Times writer and frequent comedy journalist Dave Itzkoff remembered Gilbert’s surprisingly gentle side:

Years ago, Gilbert Gottfried let me visit him at home in NYC. In person he was an unexpectedly gentle guy who loved old showbiz and movie monsters – almost too shy to sit at a table and listen to his wife tell me the story of how they first met. #rip https://t.co/IdlZZDUUjX — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) April 12, 2022

Dan Pasternack is a comedian, writer, and IFC executive who worked with Gilbert:

THREAD – Absolutely gutted about Gilbert Gottfried. I have a million memories but one of my favorites was his set at a special show at Caroline’s following the dedication of George Carlin Way… the naming of the block where George grew up. 1/3 — Dan Pasternack (@DanPasternack) April 12, 2022

Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh so hard that day on set, I could barely do my job. A wholly original comic, and an equally kind and humble guy behind the scenes. He will be missed. https://t.co/93cKB6KEg8 — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) April 12, 2022

Big loss to the world of comedy. Gilbert Gottfried has left us. Fearless and hilarious!!! A truly lovely man, loved by all in comedy. May his memory be a blessing to his family, his friends & all he made laugh! — Al Franken (@alfranken) April 12, 2022

And finally, this author remembered a kindness Gilbert did: