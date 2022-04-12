Comedians remember Gilbert Gottfried on Twitter
Following closely on the heels of beloved peers Bob Saget, Louie Anderson, and Norm MacDonald, the recent death of comedian/actor Gilbert Gottfried has sent shockwaves through the comedy community. Known personally for a low-key warmth and generosity of spirit that belied his abrasive, take-no-prisoners approach to standup, Gottfried’s friends and collaborators took to Twitter today to remember the comic.
Seinfeld star Jason Alexander was the first to break the news, beating Gottfried’s own official social media accounts to the punch:
Jon Stewart reminded us how funny Gottfried could be onstage:
Oscar-winning actress Marlee Matlin recalled a prank Gottfried pulled on her:
New York Times writer and frequent comedy journalist Dave Itzkoff remembered Gilbert’s surprisingly gentle side:
Dan Pasternack is a comedian, writer, and IFC executive who worked with Gilbert:
And finally, this author remembered a kindness Gilbert did: