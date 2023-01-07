Congress becomes the ‘Waffle House of Representatives’ as politicians nearly come to blows

The days leading up to the final vote that elected Kevin McCarthy as the speaker of the House were tumultuous, to say the least. At one point, Alabama republican Mike Rogers went after Florida republican Matt Gaetz and had to be held back by North Carolina republican Richard Hudson in what has resulted has it now being called the Waffle House of Representatives.

It seemed Kevin McCarthy was going to waltz into the speaker’s seat without an issue when Republicans took control of the House. They should’ve known better, and now McCarthy conceded so much that the seat he fought for is hardly worth sitting in now. Out of frustration, it almost came to blows before the 15th vote was counted and McCarthy rose the victor, which has many people scratching their heads wondering, the victor of what?

Chair of the House Armed Services Committee Mike Rogers, lunges at @mattgaetz on the house floor during the vote for Speaker of the House. pic.twitter.com/frbh639VAs — The Space Coast Rocket (@CoastRocket) January 7, 2023

The play-by-play commentary is the best entertainment C-SPAN has provided in a very long time. As McCarthy walks away clearly frustrated, Rogers is seen pointing at Geatz as if to say, “Listen punk, vote the right way now and stop being such a whiney little baby.”

"Started to charge."



No, started to point. pic.twitter.com/wHlqOdDcOJ — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) January 7, 2023

Of course, Waffle House brawls go down for real. Chairs and plates start flying. Observers standing by have to hide under tables. It gets messy. The brawl on the House floor looked more like a comedy skit on SNL.

Looking closely, is that his real hair? It doesn’t seem to be and that would go with the action of the scene anyway. Isn’t it all just a facade now anyway?

Frankly, I’m just amazed the hairpiece stayed on — Rachel (@ItsMe_RachelMac) January 7, 2023

The most obvious statement is that this will become an SNL skit. The comedians on the long-running comedy show are going to have a field day with this. The only questions that remain are when is it going to happen, and who will play their parts?

This is so going to be a Saturday Night Live skit🤣 — Jeffery, RESISTER (@jefferyomstead) January 7, 2023

When grown men go at each other on the House floor, supposedly politicians who consider themselves leaders of the free world, it’s not a good look. What America learned is that politicians can act disgusted about violence on the streets while it’s okay to throw down in chambers.

Tonight, in the Season Finale of US House of Reps… pic.twitter.com/yhuqziKuiD — Karma_Police_NYC (@KarmaPolice1987) January 7, 2023

Kevin McCarthy has won the seat, but can he really be happy about how he got there? The jokes flying around aren’t just for humorous effect. They show the ridiculousness of the entire circus and that’s a scar that will endure while he remains in office.