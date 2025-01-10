Conservative sellout MyPillow Mike Lindell’s DHL lawsuit, explained

The conservative MyPillow guy, Mike Lindell, was sued recently by global package delivery service DHL for ducking out on some unpaid bills, which turns out to be a regular practice by the man. Here’s everything you need to know, including what a judge ruled in the case.

Back in Sept., DHL filed a lawsuit against the pillow company and Lindell, alleging that he owed almost $800,000 for bills that were never paid. It was filed in Hennepin County District Court in Minneapolis, and the company said Lindell violated an agreement to pay for all parcel delivery services within two weeks from when they originated.

The lawsuit also said DHL reached an agreement with MyPillow back in May of 2023 that said the latter would pay a total of $775,000 in 24 monthly installments starting in April. According to the suit, MyPillow only paid about $65,000 and stopped paying in June. DHL placed MyPillow in default of the agreement a month later.

DHL asked for the $800k in addition to legal fees. When the lawsuit was initially filed, Lindell told The Associated Press that it was DHL’s fault and that’s why he stopped using the company altogether. He did not elaborate.

This is all par for the course for Lindell, who reportedly spent somewhere between $35 and $40 million of his own cash in an attempt to prove that the 2020 election was a fraud and that current President-elect Donald Trump actually won the election.

He was sued by two voting machines companies for spreading lies, and lawyers hired to defend him quit after you guessed it, Lindell didn’t pay his bills. His company also took a hit when MyPillow was dropped by Fox News as an advertiser, and the product was pulled from several major retailers.

Lindell did not lose Fox News because of some political issue; he simply, again, didn’t pay his bills, according to AP News. “As soon as their account is paid, we would be happy to accept their advertising,” Fox spokeswoman Irena Briganti said.

In February, he was ordered to pay $5 million to a software engineer named Robert Zeidman, who challenged Lindell’s claim that China interfered in the election. There has never been any proof that this was the case. When asked about that, Lindell told NBC News that: “I don’t have any money. I have a pickup truck and a house that I live in. That’s it.”

Zeidman, a computer forensics expert, said he didn’t sue Lindell for the money, but sued him so he could make people aware of “Mike Lindell’s spread of false information about voting machine hacking.”

“Having said that, it would be nice to get that money, and this decision brings me one step closer,” he told Newsweek. “If Mr. Lindell runs out of appeals and does not run out of money, so that I do end up getting the $5 million, I plan to donate to nonprofits that research and promote election integrity.”

As for the DHL suit, Hennepin County Judge Susan Burke ordered MyPillow to pay everything DHL was asking for in addition to about $5,000 in legal bills. Representatives for the company did not attend a December court hearing about the issue, and that was cited as part of the reason for the judge’s decision.

