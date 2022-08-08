Controversial Henry Cavill take gets shot down in flames by DC diehards

With the DCEU’s 10-year film plan to kick off soon, some fans believe that Henry Cavill may be a little too old to put on the Man of Steel’s cape for another decade. However, DC fanatics aren’t letting up, insisting the actor could still pull off Kal-El for many years to come.

The debate began when a Reddit user admitted that while Man of Steel was great, it was released a decade ago, and the English star is almost 40. The original poster also indicated that The Witcher star will be halfway through his 40s before a new Superman film is released.

“Let’s say DC reboots or brings back Superman at their normal pace. Henry’s gonna be like 45 by the time that movie comes out, and then if he’s actually gonna be a believable part of this universe, we’re gonna need him around a decade. I’m sorry, I love Henry, but I have a hard time seeing DC even hanging onto an actor from 2013-2033. I don’t know how anyone has this much faith at this point. Even if they do hang onto him, they’d be disregarding a huge part of Superman lore if they just have Superman age so quickly. I thought Cavill was too old on his debut, and tbh, the movie was so good it didn’t matter. I accepted it. This is asking a little much.”

Regardless, fans have maintained their stance that Cavill will continue to make a great superhero, and that 40 isn’t too old at all. Others also cited the likes of Robert Downey Jr., Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, and Mark Ruffalo, who have continued to play superheroes well into their 40s and occasionally beyond.

While the discussion is split, many believe that aging shouldn’t stop Cavill from staying put as Superman. The DCEU has a slew of highly anticipated films on the way, too, with Black Adam and Shazam: Fury of the Gods scheduled to release later this year, and Aquaman & the Lost Kingdom, The Flash, and Blue Beetle coming in next year. Through it all, though, the Kryptonian icon’s future has remained at the forefront of the conversation.