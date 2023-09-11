Dakota Johnson’s prior relationship with Danny Masterson brought back into spotlight as old comments resurface

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher recently posted a video addressing backlash for letters they wrote in defense of Danny Masterson’s character amidst his sexual assault trial. Some people are feeling a little bit of déjà vu with the comments made in their video, likening them to things that Dakota Johnson has said in regard to her own male co-stars in the past.

Fluently Forward on TikTok made a video discussing the way that stars like Dakota Johnson, Mila Kunis, and Ashton Kutcher react when friends or cast mates of theirs are accused of sexual violence. She discussed seeing a common thread of stars saying that they never expected that the person they knew or worked with would do something like this. They often separate the person that they knew from the one who is on trial.

She specifically points to comments that Dakota Johnson made about Johnny Depp, Shia LaBeouf, and Armie Hammer. Johnson was quoted saying that she had “incredible” experiences with each of them and was sad that such “great artists” were victims of “cancel culture.”

The TikToker also pointed out the contradiction between Johnson’s support for her co-stars and her condemnation of Alfred Hitchcock’s alleged abuse against her grandmother, Tippi Hendren. According to Fluently Forward, Johnson even went as far as to say that Hitchcock should have been held accountable but seems not to feel the same when it comes to Depp, LaBeouf, or Hammer.

Commenters seem to be in agreement, tired of stars picking and choosing when to hold people accountable. They even point out that Johnson, Kunis, and Kutcher are just three of many who have gone to bat for their accused co-stars.

Other stars, including Christina Ricci and Kathy Griffin, are taking to social media to condemn Kutcher and Kunis for their letters in support of Masterson’s character.

On a now-expired Instagram story, Ricci encouraged followers to believe victims and that no matter how good a person someone may seem to be, they can still do horrible things. Griffin echoed the same sentiments on TikTok, saying that whether or not Masterson was good to work with is irrelevant in light of the trial.

Johnson’s comments take on a whole new perspective especially because she allegedly previously dated Masterson’s brother Jordan in 2013.

Despite character witnesses, Danny Masterson was convicted on September seventh to 30 years to life in prison for forcible rape.