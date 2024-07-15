Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images
Category:
Celebrities
Music

Shelley Duvall’s partner Dan Gilroy’s net worth confirmed

The late Shelley Duvall's long-term partner has a successful entertainment career of his own.
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
|
Published: Jul 15, 2024 04:30 am

Dan Gilroy is a musician best known as the original and former lead singer of the American new wave and synthpop group Breakfast Club. Notably, he was also the long-term partner of the late Hollywood actress Shelley Duvall, who recently passed away in her sleep due to complications caused by diabetes. She was 75, and Gilroy had been in a relationship with her for 35 years since 1989.

Recommended Videos

Following Duvall’s tragic passing, Gilroy told The Hollywood Reporter, “My dear, sweet, wonderful life partner and friend left us. Too much suffering lately, now she’s free. Fly away, beautiful Shelley.”

Gilroy, who had previously been in a relationship with pop superstar Madonna from 1979 until 1980, was born in New York City on May 19, 1947, and is now 77. His relationship with Madonna is depicted in the 2019 documentary movie Madonna and the Breakfast Club, in which actor Calvin Knie plays him.

He has also worked as an actor, appearing in the Disney Channel’s children’s movie Mother Goose Rock ‘n’ Rhyme (alongside Duvall) and the television series Mrs. Piggle-Wiggle (which Duvall co-created).

His most significant musical success came in 1987 when Breakfast Club’s single “Right On Track” peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100.

But what is Dan Gilroy’s net worth after his long career in the entertainment business?

How much is Dan Gilroy worth?

American actress Shelley Duvall, wearing a black jacket with a red neckerchief with multi-coloured polka dots and a floral trimmed hat, and American singer, songwriter and musician Dan Gilroy, who wears a black jacket over a turquoise blue t-shirt with a grey hat.
Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images

There isn’t much information out there about Dan Gilroy’s net worth, but The Richest estimates it to be around the $2 million mark.

We sincerely hope Gilroy is coping as well as he can following his beloved partner’s passing. We wish him all the best for the future, both in his private life and professionally.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
Kevin is a freelance writer at We Got This Covered. He's been writing and editing for various publications worldwide since 2013, mainly about movies, TV, and sports. He's had more than 2000 pieces of writing published. He loves to travel, watch movies (horror, superhero stuff, and '80s films are his favorites), and keep fit. Kevin has a degree in Business Management, once appeared on British TV quiz show The Chase, and regularly asks #KevsMovieQuestions on his X (formerly Twitter).
twitter Link to www.kevjstewart.com