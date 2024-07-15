Shelley Duvall’s partner Dan Gilroy’s net worth confirmed

Dan Gilroy is a musician best known as the original and former lead singer of the American new wave and synthpop group Breakfast Club. Notably, he was also the long-term partner of the late Hollywood actress Shelley Duvall, who recently passed away in her sleep due to complications caused by diabetes. She was 75, and Gilroy had been in a relationship with her for 35 years since 1989.

Following Duvall’s tragic passing, Gilroy told The Hollywood Reporter, “My dear, sweet, wonderful life partner and friend left us. Too much suffering lately, now she’s free. Fly away, beautiful Shelley.”

Gilroy, who had previously been in a relationship with pop superstar Madonna from 1979 until 1980, was born in New York City on May 19, 1947, and is now 77. His relationship with Madonna is depicted in the 2019 documentary movie Madonna and the Breakfast Club, in which actor Calvin Knie plays him.

He has also worked as an actor, appearing in the Disney Channel’s children’s movie Mother Goose Rock ‘n’ Rhyme (alongside Duvall) and the television series Mrs. Piggle-Wiggle (which Duvall co-created).

His most significant musical success came in 1987 when Breakfast Club’s single “Right On Track” peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100.

But what is Dan Gilroy’s net worth after his long career in the entertainment business?

How much is Dan Gilroy worth?

Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images

There isn’t much information out there about Dan Gilroy’s net worth, but The Richest estimates it to be around the $2 million mark.

We sincerely hope Gilroy is coping as well as he can following his beloved partner’s passing. We wish him all the best for the future, both in his private life and professionally.

