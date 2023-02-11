Danny Trejo’s surprise appearance on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ sends fans into a tailspin

RuPaul’s Drag Race was the center of attention recently when its fierce fanbase went up against MTV, and won their case over the trimming of the show from 90 minutes to an hour. Now that order has been restored, the show has been shaken up again but in a good way when Danny Trejo crashed the acting challenge in the style of an 80’s sitcom entrance.

Just to show how fanatical RuPaul’s fans can be when RuPaul’s Drag Race was moved from VH1 to MTV, they noticed that the episodes were half an hour shorter beginning in early January. Some fans speculated that the change was made to give attention to the new show The Real Friends of WeHo since it was sandwiched between the Emmy-winning series and its spinoff Untucked.

It didn’t take long to circle the wagons and cause a firestorm to hail upon MTV making them rethink all of their decisions. The channel has announced that the show will return to its original 90-minute format to give the queens enough time to showcase themselves and for the judges to fully express their decisions.

With that drama behind them, the queens and the fans alike were very deserving of a surprise and they got one during Friday’s episode when the Desperado and Machete star busted through the door as Big Daddy. His appearance was layered with references as he announced, “If you stay Machete, you ain’t gotta get Machete,” hinting at RuPaul’s love of Suga Free’s 1997 hit “If U Stay Ready.”

Trejo went on to say, “I’m back, back, back again officially,” which is a throwback to Alyssa Edwards’ return to All-Stars season 2. As RuPaul laughed from his director’s chair, the cast was genuinely shocked.

Fans wanted a twist and they sure got one as Trejo was the last celebrity anyone expected to be on the show.

Husband and I howled when Danny Trejo busted through that door on Drag Race last night, that was fantastic. — Tigernan Thorn, Furious Irish 🏳️‍🌈 (@tgrthorn) February 11, 2023

No one’s complaining.

Danny Trejo?! Quoting Drag Race?! Alright, this was cute. I’ll take it #DragRace — Black To Our Roots (@BlackToOurRoots) February 11, 2023

Hopefully, this fan is alright after gagging so much, which seems to mean in this context that they laughed so hard they started choking.

Gago i screamed when danny trejo came out as a guest sa drag race!!!! Then he started saying 'miss vangie, miss vangie' ghoooorl I gagged — madam jecca (@notice_me_jecca) February 11, 2023

It doesn’t seem as if anyone could have guessed this huge surprise and that’s the kind of thing that has kept the show running for 15 seasons.

Did anyone else have Danny Trejo saying "Vanjiiiieee" in an episode of Drag Race on their Bingo card?? #DragRace — Jess K (@jessburger13) February 11, 2023

This fan straight-up didn’t like the show except for the part where Danny Trejo shows up.

K, drag race mode now.

This episode is rude to all the queens. It was a bad idea to try and do Daytona Wind again. The only reason it was funny in the first place was that there were jokes they weren't in on.

This was just bad… until Danny Trejo. Gimme more Danny Trejo. — Mark Pierscianowski (@MarkPi) February 11, 2023

It’s not just show business. It makes a huge statement that there are friends in the universe who advocate for queens rather than work against them. P.S. There is no sensitive material to be afraid of when clicking View. How ironic is that?

Finding out Danny Trejo is an ally and loves drag race aaah so happy pic.twitter.com/jO0MzhFFaw — Armofag 🇦🇲🏳️‍🌈 (@starsfag) February 11, 2023

RuPaul really knows how to keep the fans excited about the show, which means they have great entertainment to look forward to while the show lasts on MTV or wherever it goes from there.