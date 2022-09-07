‘Daredevil’ star says her character has ‘unfinished business,’ hopes for MCU return

Looks like someone is gearing up to have a very big year. Rosario Dawson, the star of the upcoming Disney Plus show Ahsoka, recently revealed that she wanted to come back to the MCU because her character Claire Temple has unfinished business.

Temple appeared in a number of different MCU properties, including Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist and The Defenders. With news of the upcoming 18 episode Daredevil: Born Again, Dawson said she would love to bring the character back, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Yeah, I’d be super curious, but I’m just so stoked for everybody, though. It’s been a long time coming, I was really excited to know that all of our shows are actually part of the MCU now, with Charlie [Cox] and Vincent [D’Onofrio] coming over into these different projects now. So, yeah, 18 episodes [of Daredevil: Born Again]? I’m there! Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, they know where I am.”

She also mentioned that the last time she technically appeared in an MCU property was when Luke Cage mentioned her name but she wasn’t even in the scene. She was asked whether that was what made her feel like she had unfinished business with the character.

“Oh yeah. For sure. You don’t even see her in that last “tell Claire to go home” moment on Luke Cage. So what is that? You know it’s terrible.”

Dawson, a serious actor that’s appeared in many dramatic films, is also a darling of the Comic-Con scene as well. She said the reason she loved that comic crowd is because “a lot of them are super into indie projects. They love the obscure and the general. They’re not as snobby as they could be about certain things, and it’s because they really care.”

Sha also has a surprising personal connection to the comic book world that really helps her to connect with the audience.

“My uncle [Gustavo Vazquez] is a comic book artist, and I like the details and the care and the passion behind the audience and the creators there. There’s appreciation and support, and that support was embedded into the third Clerks film.

The community is an important part of fandom, she said, and a good way to make sure she’s serving the audience and being a part of it as well.

It’s about what it means to have people who are there for you and see you, and want you to create and be inspired and be challenged. So I just think that’s so special and so important, and it’s always existed in that community. It has grown in power and influence, and to engage with them in different ways is important. So it’s cool that I’ve had these different ways of keeping that relationship growing over the years, and I’m glad they didn’t kick me out the first time around.”

Ahsoka lands on Disney Plus sometime in 2023.