Dave Bautista’s April Fool’s gag was so good fans demand it become a reality

Who would have thought that putting Dave Bautista on stage to do standup was a good idea? When he shared a clip of his Netflix Comedy Special I’ve Never Done This Before — an April Fools’ prank by the way — fans went nuts and are now saying that it needs to happen.

Dave Bautista achieved fame in wrestling when he signed with the WWF in 2000, that’s the World Wrestling Federation for all young fans who might not be aware the company changed its name to WWE in 2002. While wrestling, he punched, kicked, and body-slammed his way to the top but there aren’t too many jokes in that line of work. Since retiring from wrestling in 2019, he has gone on to star in comedies such as Stuber in 2019, My Spy in 2020, Glass Onion in 2022, and his long-standing work with the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, which began in 2014.

He has shown that he can deliver jokes as well as take them but does he have it to stand on a stage and talk into a microphone for an hour making people laugh the entire time? That’s the real question.

The production looks so good, it has fans scratching their heads and wondering if Netflix has actually given this man $10 million for what apparently bombed.

Now Netflix might have to start rethinking things as fans are seeing the potential in this becoming a real thing.

Throwing the guy on stage and hitting him with a chair after a good kick to his chest was a good touch but Bautista fans like their violence extra strong.

This fan makes a great point that to act unfunny actually takes being really funny to pull it off!

This guy either doesn’t get it and thinks this is real or he’s doing his own April Fools’ thing.

Now, this fan comes across sincere when they say they actually looked for it on Netflix. How many other fans did that?

Here is one good reason why Netflix might want to consider it but it doesn’t make any of the other subscribers happy.

Just FYI, this “Exclusive Trailer” was first shown on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2019 when Bautista was promoting Stuber with co-star Kumail Nanjiani. His $10 million joke landed really well with his fellow star obviously, since he is actually a standup comedian and Netflix won’t offer him that kind of money.