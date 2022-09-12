Russia’s take on Captain America, the Red Guardian, is coming back to our screens in Marvel’s upcoming Thunderbolts movie. The long-anticipated cast list was finally announced at D23, confirming that David Harbour would return as Red Guardian in the MCU’s answer to DC’s Suicide Squad. The one thing Harbour seems to be most excited about in regards to his return to the role – getting a new suit.

The Marvel stars were out in force at the D23 expo where announcements were made, panels were had, and reveals were announced. Talking to Marvel Entertainment at the expo Harbour shared his excitement after discovering that his character will get a new suit, “I was told I would get a new suit. And I don’t want to say the ‘F’ word, but I am really psyched about that.”

The Stranger Things star seems almost giddy with delight at the prospect stating, “you watch Captain America and you see him in all of these different movies, and you see him the white star and the black star [on his costume.] I just want a full closet’s worth of suits, and I’m well on my way.”

It’s always great to see actors geeking out over their roles, and Harbour has been plenty vocal about his love for his character in the past, saying he would love to see a solo move for the character and how there is so much scope for his character within the MCU. For a veteran of the MCU having multiple superhero costumes is a part of the gig and Harbour is excited to get into them and get back to work.