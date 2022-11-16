David Harbour’s work ethic wins huge admiration after he reveals a jam-packed 2023

Stranger Things and Black Widow star David Harbour has been the MVP for many fans for years, with Hopper easily ranking up with the most cheered-for members of the Hawkins gang and Red Guardian injecting a healthy dose of hearty goofiness wherever he goes.

But after hearing what’s on the docket for Harbour come 2023, it would be nothing short of a crime to not show the man all the appreciation in the world; the 47-year-old actor recently revealed in an interview with Collider that next year would see him pulling double duty, as the fifth season of Stranger Things and Marvel’s highly-anticipated 2024 film Thunderbolts will both be filming at the same time, and Harbour is fully prepared to be present for both shoots.

It helps that both properties are being filmed in Atlanta, but pivoting between two of pop culture’s most lucrative heavyweights is nothing short of Herculean, and Harbour’s efforts certainly won’t be going unnoticed.

Some of Twitter’s worrywarts were biting their nails over the thought of Harbour’s Red Guardian duties getting in the way of Hopper’s screentime with Joyce, a pairing that fans have been frothing at the mouth for ever since the end of season four.

if david harbour shooting thunderbolts and stranger things at the same time means less screen time for hopper and also for joyce / jopper…HEADS WILL ROLL pic.twitter.com/WvcLH5O1Y7 — georgia 🤘🏻 (@jimhoppers_) November 15, 2022

It’s not just the future that Harbour is looking towards, though; the absolute workhorse of an actor still has his nose to the grindstone as we speak, currently filming for the Gran Turismo movie set to release in 2023. The film, based on the true story of a young Gran Turismo player applying his skills at the premier racecar video game series to the real thing, and ultimately becoming a professional race car driver, will see Harbour play an important supporting role as the trainer to the yet-unnamed protagonist, played by Archie Madekwe.

We don’t have any word on the release date for season five of Stranger Things just yet, but Thunderbolts will release to theaters on July 26, 2024.