Dayle Haddon’s daughter says there are ‘no accidents’ following ‘70s supermodel’s tragic death

Dayle Haddon‘s daughter says mom’s death was “no accident” following the former supermodel and actress’s tragic death from a gas leak at Marc Blucas’s house on Friday.

Haddon was a model and actress born on May 26, 1948, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. She was best known for breaking barriers for women over 35 as the global face of a then-new anti-aging line for Estée Lauder, appearing in commercials for L’Oréal’s anti-aging products, and being a spokesperson for Clairol. A keen charity worker who founded the non-profit organization WomenOne and campaigned for Free the Children, she was named a UNICEF ambassador in 2008. She also appeared in several movies in the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s.

Haddon’s filmography includes movies like Paperback Hero (1973), The World’s Greatest Athlete (1973), The Cousin (1974), Gambling City (1975), Substitute Teacher (1975), Spermula (1976), Sex with a Smile (1976), Madame Claude (1977), Maschio latino cercasi (1977), Dernier amant romantique, Le (1978), North Dallas Forty (1979), La Crime (1983), Paroles et Musique (1984), Bedroom Eyes (1984), Roses de Matmata, Les (1986), Zwei Frauen (1989), Cyborg (1989), Tropical Gamble (1990), Unbecoming Age (1992), Bullets Over Broadway (1994), Fiesta (1995), Tilt-A-Whirl (1995), and Celebrity (1998), as well as television shows like The Hitchhiker, Max Headroom, and The Early Show on which she appeared as a wellness contributor (per IMDb).

Tragically, on Dec. 27, Haddon passed away at 76. So what happened?

How did Dayle Haddon die?

According to a police report by the Solebury Township Police Department, Dayle Haddon died as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning. People say it happened at the home of her son-in-law, former Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor Marc Blucas, where a carbon monoxide leak had occurred. A statement given to USA Today by Eliot Gross, Bucks County’s deputy coroner, also confirmed the deceased to be Haddon.

The report says a second victim of the leak, 76-year-old Walter J. Blucas (Marc’s father), was found unconscious but alive. He’s currently receiving treatment at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

Haddon’s daughter, 53-year-old journalist, news presenter, and television producer Ryan Haddon, took to Instagram to pay tribute to her mother. Her post included a gallery of collages showing Dayle in her modeling days, doing charity work, some candid shots from her own personal collection, and more.

The post was touching but also accepting, as it says there are “no accidents” in life, insinuating she believed her mother’s death came at the time it was fated to happen. The opening of the text she posted is below.

The bright light that is Dayle has dimmed in this Earthly realm. Shining somewhere as radiantly as ever where it’s most needed, I have no doubt. She was a woman in her power, yet soft and attentive to all. Deeply creative and curious, gifted with beauty inside and out. Always kind and thoughtful.

Ryan’s post goes on to describe her mother’s best traits, thanks everyone who touched her life and helped her become the great woman she was, and says her life was well lived. It poignantly ends with the words, “Rest in Light, Mom.” We send our condolences to Dayle Haddon’s family and friends. May she rest in eternal peace.

