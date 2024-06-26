Dearest gentle reader, these two ‘Bridgerton’ actors seemingly confirmed their secret romance

Bridgerton is strewn with loving couples, and that seems to transcend the set for two of its actors, who seem to have confirmed their secret romance. Bridgerton premiered in 2019, and it’s notorious for its heartfelt love declarations, steamy scenes, and insane chemistry between the lead actors. The series recently released season 3 in full, after Netflix decided to have a different strategy and separate the season into two parts. The new season was focused on the highly-anticipated story of Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington, .

With many rumored pairings off-set, Bridgerton seems to have made these two actors feel the romance in the air outside the set, too.

Bessie Carter and Sam Phillips seemingly confirmed their romance

Bessie Carter, who played Prudence Featherington, and Sam Phillips, who played the most exciting marriage prospect of the year, Lord Alfred Debling, seem to be dating. While Phillips’ character had his eyes set on Prudence’s younger sister, Penelope (Nicola Coughlan), on the show, the actor seems to have focused on Bessie in real life.

The two actors were seen showing some PDA out in Sussex, England, on June 22, E! News reports. The two stars weren’t wearing their Sunday Regency best, the way they do on the show, but settled for some casual clothes for their outing, and seemed very comfortable with each other. During their stroll, Bessie planted a kiss on his shoulder and cheek, and they seemed to check a message on Sam’s phone — possibly the latest Lady Whistledown gossip about the ton.

Neither Bessie nor Sam publicly addressed the rumors, but they seemed close on several red carpet events. They even attended the world premiere of Wonka together with Bessie’s parents — The Crown‘s Imelda Staunton, and Downton Abbey‘s Jim Carter — so it looks like this might have been going on for longer than we thought, as both shared pictures of each other on red carpet events before.

This is the kind of event that would’ve sent Lady Whistledown into a frenzy, but these Bridgerton stars make such a surprisingly delightful pairing, as Bessie seems to have realized who the real catch of the season had been all along.

