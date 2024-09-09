Demi Moore’s age, confirmed

Actress Demi Moore is currently on a press tour, starring in the new horror film The Substance. In the movie, she plays a former actress and fitness guru who is forced out of her network and replaced with a younger star. Outraged, her character signs up for an experimental process that makes her into a younger, prettier version of her best self, which results in her better version getting her own TV fitness show.

The new movie starring Moore, Margaret Qualley, and Dennis Quaid premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and will debut in theaters on September 20.

This movie marks a bit of a return to film for Moore, who has been acting since 1981 when she was 19. Her last movie credit, before The Substance, was The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent in 2022.

The movie, while a horror film, touches on themes of what it’s like to age in Hollywood, and the tribulations of an actress who inevitably faces being ousted because of her age. This is a narrative Moore, who was born on November 11, 1962, is all too familiar with.

She opened up on The Today Show about her perspective on aging and being in her 60s in Hollywood, especially while promoting a movie that discusses the industry’s idea that a woman’s value diminishes as she ages.

She told Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie that despite a forty-year acting career and reaching peak stardom in her twenties, this has been the most exciting time of her life. She said that at 61, she tries to be even more present than she has ever been, especially for her daughters who are now 36, 33, and 30.

Moore explained that she didn’t want them to feel like there is an end when it comes to age, with the Oscar buzz she’s generating with this role she hopes to prove that even at 61 her career can still be invigorating and exciting.

She says at this point in her life, she feels women working in the industry at her age, in their 60s and 70s, are demonstrating a new future for actresses who were told their careers would end at 40.

Not only is this a pinnacle in her decades-long career, but she’s also celebrating milestones in her personal life. She is a grandmother, or Ya-Ya to her daughter Rumer Willis’s daughter Louetta, who she gave birth to last year.

With this movie, Demi Moore is letting the world and the industry know that even at 61, almost 62, she’s not done yet.

Her movie The Substance will premiere exclusively in theaters on September 18, 2024.

