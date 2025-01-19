Despite announcing she is ‘kind of single,’ Sofia Vergara might have already sidelined new beau for their ‘too big’ age gap

It appears that the budding connection between racing icon Lewis Hamilton and actress Sofia Vergara has hit an unexpected roadblock. Despite their undeniable chemistry and the possibility of a high-profile romance, sources close to the pair suggest that their age difference has given them pause.

The news comes just days after the two were spotted enjoying an intimate lunch in New York City. Eyewitnesses reported that Hamilton, 40, and Vergara, 52, looked every bit the smitten couple as they sat by a restaurant window, engrossed in conversation. Vergara recently expressed her desire to manifest “health, money [and] a boyfriend” in the new year during an interview with “Access Hollywood,” playfully adding, “Or a lover, maybe.” The comment fueled speculation that the actress was ready to embark on a new chapter in her love life as it followed her prior admission to Us Weekly that she was “kind of single.”

However, insiders close to the pair have now suggested that the 12-year age gap between them has proven to be a more significant hurdle than initially anticipated. The Colombian beauty is currently navigating the aftermath of her second divorce, all while enjoying an unprecedented surge in her career. Both Vergara and Hamilton are no strangers to high-profile romances. The actress’s love life has been a subject of intense public scrutiny, from her nine-year marriage to actor Joe Manganiello to the bitter legal battle with ex-boyfriend Nick Loeb over their frozen embryos.

Hamilton, too, has been linked to a string of A-list celebrities, most notably his tumultuous, on-and-off relationship with singer Nicole Scherzinger. They started dating in 2007 but had a tumultuous relationship, with several breakups before finally calling it quits in 2015. After his relationship with Scherzinger, Hamilton has been linked to Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, and Barbara Palvin, although many of these rumors were not confirmed by Hamilton himself.

The seven-time world champion has always been notoriously private about his romantic endeavors. However, Vergara’s been through the wringer with two divorces and a whole lot of drama, while Hamilton’s still living the bachelor life. It’s like they’re on two different pages, if not entirely different books. If they want to stay friends and hang out over a casual lunch now and then, who are we to judge?

But if there’s one thing we can glean from this latest development, it’s that even the most famous, successful, and sought-after individuals must grapple with the same questions and challenges that face us all when it comes to matters of the heart. In the end, it seems that Vergara and Hamilton are destined to remain in the realm of “what might have been,” at least for now.

