Excuse me, but did Andrew Garfield basically just admit he’s swinging back into his Spider-Man spandex sooner than we think?

Andrew Garfield, a man of many talents, has left us all in awe with his versatility. He’s swung from skyscrapers as everyone’s favorite spider and even captivated fans as a stage and screen chameleon. It seems, though, that his hiatus from the superhero realm has only served to whet the appetite of fans eager for his return to the Marvel universe.

Recommended Videos

Well, what do we have here? The British actor was recently spotted at the 2024 San Sebastian International Film Festival, promoting his upcoming movie, We Live In Time, alongside Florence Pugh. But that’s not what caught everyone’s attention.

Captured in a lighthearted moment during the photocall, the 41-year-old actor struck a pose that could very well be a nod to his days as the agile web-slinger. You know the one–wrist cocked, fingers poised as if ready to unleash a web of wonder.

Photo by JB Lacroix/GC Images

It’s the pose that screams, “I’m your spectacular, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man!,” which is instantly recognizable to fans of the franchise. So, is it a tantalizing tease hinting at his explosive return to the iconic red and blue suit? With Spider-Man 4 lurking on the horizon and whispers of another multiversal storyline, fans can’t help but speculate about Garfield’s potential resurgence.

Image via Marvel Studios

In a previous heart-to-heart with IndieWire, Garfield vehemently denied his return as Spider-Man. “The internet is a big place,” he said, “I think there’s a lot of people who will just say anything to get clicks. So you might have been duped, I’m afraid.” Yeah, indeed we have been duped before. We all vividly recall how Garfield denied any involvement in the multiverse mashup. And his denials through his pearly whites were delivered with such convincing aplomb. Yet, there he was, swinging alongside Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland.

Regardless of whether he returns to his Spidey roots, the British actor is making a grand return with the rom-com We Live in Time. Set to release on January 1, 2025, this heartwarming tale marks Garfield’s first movie since his Spider-Man stint in 2021. Directed by the brilliant John Crowley, the movie follows the unconventional romance between Almut (Pugh) and Tobias (Garfield) as they navigate the twists and turns of time, cherishing every moment they have together.

Garfield has also got The Magic Faraway Tree in the works, starring alongside the enchanting Claire Foy and the delightful Nicola Coughlan. And if that wasn’t enough, he’s also teaming up with Julia Roberts and Ayo Edebiri in Luca Guadagnino’s After the Hunt. Release dates are still under wraps, but Garfield is ready to remind us why we fell in love with him in the first place. And while we’d love to see Peter #3 swing through the streets of New York, it might not be the best move for his career right now (unless, of course, he takes a page out of Robert Downey Jr.’s book).

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy