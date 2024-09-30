Thank you, next: Ariana Grande finally addresses those pesky plastic surgery rumors

If you feel like every time you see certain celebrities in public these days, they look a little different, you’re not alone. It’s long been speculated that Grammy Award-winning pop star Ariana Grande has had plastic surgery, so Grande recently took a lie detector test for Vanity Fair and put those rumors to rest.

Grande aside, as far as cosmetic work, everyone from Taylor Swift to Shania Twain has been caught up in the did-they-or-didn’t-they get procedures that, according to plastic surgeons, are supposed to be “undetectable.” As far as Twain, whatever she had done to her face is certainly detectable: The country singer has hit the red carpet lately looking completely different.

As for Grande, the singer and actress has been in the public eye since she was a teenager, and over the years, her looks have certainly changed, leading some to think she’s had work done like chin reconstruction and a nose job. Grande denied plastic surgery in the past, but based on how different she looks, some still don’t believe her.

Grande stars in Wicked, out in November, and while promoting the movie, she agreed to take a lie detector with her Wicked costar, Cynthia Erivo. Erivo asked Grande about the cosmetic surgery rumors, and parts of what Grande said were consistent with what she said in the past. Crucially, though, Grande passed the polygraph with flying colors.

Grande quit fillers and Botox years ago

Ariana Grande shuts down plastic surgeon YouTubers who claim she has had work done during her Vanity Fair lie detector test. pic.twitter.com/uYnnxCZmGG — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 30, 2024 via Pop Base/X

In the Vanity Fair clip shared on social media, Erivo asked Grande point-blank about whether she’s had a boob or nose job, a face or fox eye lift, or a chin implant. Grande’s only 31, but according to an American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery survey, more younger people choose to have those surgeries.

But in the VF interview, Grande denied she’d had any work done beyond Botox and fillers, but she said she quit doing that years ago. She seemingly didn’t even know what a chin implant was or how a procedure like that could be possible. And according to the polygraph, she was telling the truth.

The social media response was still unconvinced, citing the unreliability of polygraph tests and that Grande looks too different to attribute her changing looks just to age. “She is truly stunning– but let’s face the truth she looks unrecognizable. 🫠 ,” one comment said. “ari girl we love you but bffr 😂 it’s just too obvious love,” another added.

At least Grande keeps her story straight

via Vogue/YouTube

So, it seems the debate rages on in the minds of many, but according to Ariana Grande, she’s never had cosmetic surgery. Her claim to have quit Botox and fillers is corroborated by a Vogue interview from 2023 when she said the same thing: She used to do both, but she stopped Botox and fillers about five years earlier. Grande told Vogue, “I had a ton of lip filler over the years, and Botox. I stopped in 2018 because I felt so — too much. For a long time, beauty was about hiding for me and now I feel like maybe it’s not.”

And while Grande denies cosmetic surgery in her past, she supported her brother, Frankie Grande, when he got a nose job earlier in 2024, commenting on her brother’s Instagram picture after the procedure, “🫧 perfect in all ways, always !!!! 🫧🧸🌱”

Moreover, just because Grande says she hasn’t had plastic surgery yet doesn’t mean she won’t sometime in the future. She told Vogue, “Now, might I get a facelift in 10 years? I might, yeah. But these are just thoughts we should be able to discuss. If we’re talking about beauty secrets… F*** it, let’s put it all out there.”

