Did John Cena make an OnlyFans page?

You can’t see him? Now you’re going to see all of him. John Cena posted on X (formerly Twitter) that he is the latest celebrity to join in on the OnlyFans craze. Cena joins celebs that have had or currently have OnlyFans pages like Bella Thorne, Iggy Azalea, Denise Richards, and Tyga on a quest to give fans a little more content, giving them the most up-close and personal look.

…like you’ve never seen me before.

Subscribe at the link in bio. @onlyfans pic.twitter.com/QporD1YRm2 — John Cena (@JohnCena) February 22, 2024

Fans don’t seem nearly as excited, however, for John Cena’s arrival on the platform. Many of the replies on his post are something to the effect of a firm no thank you, telling him to get a real job, and just general confusion as to why Cena feels the need to embark on this new money-making venture. Although some people including Pro Wrestler Randy Orton and OnlyFans model Myla Del Ray have already offered to collaborate.

One thing that sets Cena’s OnlyFans profile apart from a lot of the other ones on the platform, is that he’s created the account under the name Ricky Stanicky. Ricky already has 35 thousand subscribers and more than two thousand likes, with just two posts. The description on his page calls Ricky Stanicky an impersonator, investments banker, socialite, cancer survivor, philanthropist, and method actor. Subscriptions are free.

John Cena has joined OnlyFans as his new character “Ricky Stanicky” pic.twitter.com/0VKNvZzjhr — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 22, 2024

Ricky Stanicky, coincidentally, is also the name of Cena’s character in his upcoming movie of the same name. The movie is about a group of friends, including Zac Efron, who create a made-up friend called Ricky Stanicky who has helped them get out of anything and everything for years. They suddenly find themselves in need of creating their reliable scapegoat in real life and end up hiring John Cena’s character who inevitably takes over and destroys their lives.

The movie comes out on March 7 on Prime Video and is directed by Dumb and Dumber director Peter Farrelly.

Cena’s, or rather Stanicky’s OnlyFans page includes tantalizing captions like “anyone want to hit this one more time” and “how deep can it go,” but given the lack of subscriber fee and alter-ego profile name, there’s a good chance that the profile is just a publicity stunt for the new movie. Fans wishing to see more of Cena may be disappointed.

Regardless, Cena himself encourages his fans to subscribe to Ricky Stanicky’s page, teasing them with what they might get to see. If it does all turn out to be a publicity stunt, fans can look out for his new movie, Ricky Stanicky to be released on March 7.