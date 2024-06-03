Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2023 in Sandringham, Norfolk/ Derren Brown attends The Royal Variety Performance 2023 at Royal Albert Hall on November 30, 2023 in London, England
Did Kate Middleton really pass Derren Brown a secret note begging for help just before she disappeared?

Was this her last ditch cry for help before she vanished?
David James
David James
|
Published: Jun 3, 2024 08:40 am

While the Kate Middleton speculation has died down after she confirmed she was undergoing cancer treatment, many questions remain about what’s really going on behind the scenes at the Royal Palaces.

After all, despite the video message she released confirming her condition, she hasn’t made any public appearances. The Daily Mail claims Kate has been “seen out and about more” but whoever saw her didn’t think to take any photos to prove it.

As the days pass the speculation that all’s not well between William and Kate is beginning to bubble up again, with today bringing a viral post that Kate secretly passed mentalist Derren Brown a note simply reading “HELP” right before she vanished.

So, is this legit?

A cry for help?

So, was Kate really pleading for help from Derren Brown? Is this secret note the only way she can get the message out about how she truly feels? And why is this bombshell story only coming out now?

But there’s a simple explanation that, sadly, is almost entirely drama-free. Brown made this post about Kate in Nov. 2023 and thus couldn’t have known she’d be suffering health complications in 2024. His post was also tagged #DameEdna, which should give fans of Antipodean drag a tip-off about what he meant.

For those not in the know, Dame Edna Everage was the drag persona of Barry Humphries and was known for her witty and satirical comments. While I can’t find an exact reference to Dame Edna making this kind of joke about a member of the Royal family, it is very much in her style. It seems almost certain Brown was referring to this, cementing the gag by adding #DameEdna as a hashtag.

All that said, it is admittedly a fairly dark joke to make about meeting Kate Middleton, but it’s only drawn attention because of everything that’s happened since. And anyway, if Kate Middleton were making a secret plea for help, why would she choose Derren Brown of all people as her savior? That said, he is very talented at knowing what people are secretly thinking and in all manner of manipulation, so we can think of worse knights in shining armor.

William, Kate, and the rest of the Windsors continue to play their cards close to their chest regarding updates on her cancer treatment, so all we can do is hope all is with Kate. I mean, no news is good news… right? Right?

