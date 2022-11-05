Did Logan Paul win the WWE championship at Crown Jewel?

In just his fourth fight in the WWE, Logan Paul entered the ring with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship belt. He even tweeted a few hours before the fight that he was going to win. Sadly for him, that wouldn’t be the case. Reigns ultimately ended it and kept his belt.

Logan Paul is an internet personality with over six million Twitter followers and over 23 million YouTube subscribers. His influence has given him some great opportunities, of which one is being officially signed to the WWE under the RAW brand. His brother is another internet superstar, who recently beat Anderson Silva in a boxing match on October 29th. It was only his 6th professional boxing match of his entire career that brought in over 200,000 PPV buys. Jake Paul was in Logan’s corner tonight.

Logan’s opponent has been in the WWE since 2010. Roman Reigns has fought wars in and out of the ring and hasn’t been pinned since 2019. Reigns had the Bloodline in his corner featuring Jimmy and Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman.

One of Logan’s highlight moves was flipping over the top rope and landing a solid hit to Reigns, knocking him on his back. Fans soon found out that didn’t faze Reigns as he taunted Logan and then called out KSI as well as Mr. Beast. However, Logan kept coming and that’s when fans soon started wondering if Reigns was taking the fight seriously enough.

One theme that kept running through the fight was when Logan said before it that it might take, “One lucky punch!” A superman punch and two lucky punches into the fight and Reigns was still surviving.

ONE LUCKY PUNCH.@LoganPaul delivers the 👊👊 to @WWERomanReigns at #WWECrownJewel with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line! pic.twitter.com/bZPsARa6hT — WWE (@WWE) November 5, 2022

Logan put on a good show, but in the end, it was just not in the cards for him to take the belt. Reigns put an end to the fight with a spear that would take Logan out.

Imagine being in the WWE for years and never getting a chance to fight for the belt, then some YouTube influencer jumps up after just three fights to take on the head of the table. That’s Logan Paul. His fans love it, but his haters hate him even more because he got the easy route to the top. Something no one should ever be given.