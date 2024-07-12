Did Neil Patrick Harris actually have a cake made to resemble Amy Winehouse’s corpse? The Halloween controversy, explained

Warning: The following article mentions alcohol addiction, overdose, and features a graphic image. Please read with caution. Without a doubt, soul singer Amy Winehouse was definitely one of the most beloved musical artists of the 21st century, which is why her unfortunate death back in 2011 was such a blow. Years later, the Back to Black singer continues to be adored by the music-loving masses, so it’s hardly a surprise that Neil Patrick Harris is back under fire for his questionable Halloween stunt.

For some background, Harris and his husband David Burtka are notorious for throwing eye-catching Halloween parties and dressing up each year to share across their social media platforms for their fans to admire. However, a questionable decision back in October 2011 proved to be catastrophic for both of their legacies — especially when a trailblazing icon such as Winehouse is involved.

So with Winehouse’s 2024 biopic Back To Black releasing back in May, Harris and his distasteful Halloween prop are once again under fire — despite the incident happening over a decade ago.

So, did Harris actually have a cake made to resemble Winehouse’s corpse for Halloween?

Photos by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images/Tiffany Rose/Getty Images

Back in 2011, Harris and his husband quickly came under fire from the wrath of netizens online after Buzzfeed had initially reported that NPH had ordered a cake that resembled the corpse of Winehouse. And while it’s certainly true that Harris did have a Halloween prop that resembled Winehouse, it was actually a meat platter at his Halloween party instead of a cake.

The meat platter resembling Winehouse’s corpse was inadvertently confirmed by Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s husband, Justin Mikita, who snapped a picture of the meat platter and shared it to Twitter while the two were attending the party. A mountain of backlash ensued almost immediately, especially with Winehouse having just passed away three months earlier after an accidental alcohol overdose.

Back in 2022, a viral tweet resurfaced the 2011 incident, including the tweet and photo, which can be viewed here. Caution: The photo is graphic.

Over 10 years later, the public has remained sour on NPH as a person — even despite the actor apologizing for the stunt in a 2022 article from EW.

