Did RFK Jr.’s son date Taylor Swift?

Conor Kennedy, who typically maintains a low profile, has recently stepped into the limelight with some joyful personal news.

Born on July 24, 1994, he’s the son of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his second wife, Mary Richardson Kennedy. His father, RFK Jr., is well-known for staging a bear cub murder in Central Park, while his grandfather, Robert F. Kennedy, served as the U.S. Attorney General and was a prominent figure in American politics until his assassination in 1968.

As whispers of past Kennedy romances waft through the air, Conor’s recent engagement announcement with Giulia Bourguignon Marinho feels like a fresh chapter not only for him but also brings a touch of nostalgia for those who follow the storied Kennedy saga.

Rewind to the summer of 2012

That year, a young Conor Kennedy found himself in the midst of a headline-grabbing love story. At 18 years old, he caught the eye of Taylor Swift, who was already a global sensation at the time.

Sparks flew when Swift was introduced to the Kennedy family through Conor’s aunt Rory, who had reached out to the singer for concert tickets. From there, a friendship blossomed, and Swift even attended the Sundance premiere of Rory’s HBO documentary Ethel about her mother and Conor’s grandmother. It was during that fateful 4th of July in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, that the real magic happened. Conor and Taylor were spotted together, igniting rumors of a budding romance. The two seemed to be in their own little world, enjoying beach strolls, boat rides, and all the charm that the Kennedy family’s historic summer estate had to offer.

Alas, like many young love affairs, their romance was short-lived. By September of that year, Conor and Taylor had quietly gone their separate ways. Distance, it seems, was the culprit. With Conor still in high school and Taylor’s career soaring to new heights, the timing just wasn’t right. But as they say, there’s no bad blood between the exes. “No hard feelings. They’re fine,” a source reassured at the time.

Still, the brief relationship left its mark on popular culture. In true Taylor Swift fashion, the singer channeled her emotions into her music. Fans speculate that her 2012 hit “Begin Again” was inspired by her brief but memorable romance with Conor Kennedy. The song speaks of a new love that helps heal the wounds of a past heartbreak, with lyrics like “I’ve been spending the last eight months thinking all love ever does is break and burn and end. But on a Wednesday in a cafe, I watched it begin again.”

Now, here we are in 2024, and Conor is all grown up and ready to say “I do” to his fiancée Giulia Be. Here’s to Conor and Giulia, to Taylor and her enduring legacy as a musical storyteller, and to all the loves – big and small, long and short – that make life worth living.

