The 2024 presidential race is heating up as celebrities, fellow politicians, and voters draw their lines in the sand and announce support for either Kamala Harris or Donald Trump. The biggest question circulating in the celeb news cycle at the moment is who pop superstar Taylor Swift will endorse.

Recommended Videos

As one of the most influential artists in the world, it’s hardly a surprise that the Folklore singer holds so much impact over the upcoming election — an endorsement for either candidate is likely to boost that party’s morale and result in droves of Swifties flocking to the polls to vote for whichever candidate their queen puts her trust in.

While Swift is far from being the most politically outspoken celebrity on the planet, she has been historically anti-Donald Trump and even endorsed Joe Biden in 2020. Flash forward to 2024, and folks are curious to know if she will eventually endorse fellow Democrat and Biden’s current VP, Kamala Harris.

Who did Taylor Swift endorse for president?

Despite the risk, Swift finally took the plunge on Sept. 10, just minutes following the second presidential debate — the first between Trump and Harris — and endorsed Kamala Harris for president. She announcecd the decision in a post to Instagram, in which she acknowledged a recent AI campaign that falsified her image in support of Donald Trump.

“It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth,” she wrote, before announcing “I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election.”

Why did it take Taylor so long to endorse Kamala?

Image via Getty/Jo Hale /Contributor

Swift has always been hesitant to delve too deep into the political arena, and up until the second presidential debate, the “Anti-Hero” singer hinted that her “silence” on the matter would persist.

On the heels of the conclusion of the European leg of Swift’s history-making Eras Tour, the musician finally spoke up about the thwarted terrorist plot that caused the cancelation of three Vienna, Austria concerts in early August.

Let me be very clear: I am not going to speak about something publicly if I think doing so might provoke those who would want to harm the fans who come to my shows. In cases like this one, ‘silence’ is actually showing restraint, and waiting to express yourself at a time when it’s right to.”

Fans were long convinced, however, that her words might apply to the things she has been asked to comment on in recent months, from the presidential elections to the Palestinian genocide (keep in mind the Eras Tour has been going on for a year and a half).

please realize that taylor cannot endorse kamala or raise awareness about palestine because it can impact the safety of her fans (which includes young children).



look what recently happened in vienna and that’s without any acknowledgement of current events. there are CRAZY… — steven ☀️ (@arianaunext) August 21, 2024 I imagine this is the only reason why Taylor might not endorse Kamala. Having to worry that what you say might put hundreds of thousands of people at risk must be horrible, and not helped by some of your own fans constantly demanding you speak on every single issue. https://t.co/5OSuHVDmyM — Alys Tarr (@alysrtarr) August 22, 2024

Swift just began a two-month break from touring that finally provided a window to express her opinions on more sensitive world topics safely. When she returns in October for the final run of the Eras Tour, her first three stops will be in historically red-leaning states — Florida, Louisiana, and Indiana — so it’s not unreasonable to assume the singer is heavily weighing the cost of what her support for a political candidate might mean for the safety of her fans, especially in the wake of the Vienna scare, not to mention the assassination attempt on Trump earlier this summer.

If Taylor Swift chooses not to endorse it will be because she’s protecting her fans. She doesn’t want to trigger a maga psycho with upcoming concerts. — Jake (@Jakepaltrows) August 22, 2024 If I see any of you badgering taylor to endorse Kamala and my governor I'll steal your kneecaps.



I expect that she won't say anything until she finishes her last US shows. Again, for safety reasons. — Dannie – Tortured Poet🪶🤍 (@HersIs13Mines14) August 21, 2024

Swift’s endorsement of Harris and Walz is a huge move. She’s one of the most popular artists in the world, and her support could lend massive numbers to the Harris/Walz campaign, specifically among the Gen Z demographic. Her decision to weight the risk of danger against an outspoken stance was entirely warranted, but the choice to end it may just spell victory for Kamala Harris.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy