Did ‘The Valley’ star Brittany Cartwright have a stroke?

Should fans be worried about her health?
Melissa Brown
Melissa Brown
|
Published: Jun 6, 2024 11:33 am

The health of reality TV personalities is typically the subject of intense speculation, and such was the case when Brittany Cartwright, known for her appearances on Vanderpump Rules and the new Bravo series The Valley, found herself at the center of medical gossip after rumors of a suffered stroke began circulating.

The drama unfolded when Cartwright’s now estranged husband, Jax Taylor shared alarming news about her condition during an episode of E!’s House of Villains. He revealed that Brittany experienced stroke-like symptoms, prompting immediate worry among her loyal fanbase.

“She’s crying on the phone. She’s like, ‘I don’t want you to leave the show, but I just want to let you know I’m in the hospital.”

Did Brittany Cartwright have a recent health scare?

Cartwright herself later opened up about the ordeal on Vanderpump Rules co-star Kristen Doute’s podcast, describing a sudden onset of numbness in her right arm and leg that escalated to the point where she couldn’t even hold her cell phone. “It was just a really scary time,” she admitted, acknowledging the uncertainty surrounding her condition at the time.

Medical professionals considered a few different possibilities, including early signs of multiple sclerosis or a minor stroke, leading to a battery of tests, including MRIs on her brain and spine, as well as CT scans.

Jax later shared on their podcast, “We didn’t know what it was. The doctors didn’t really know what it was. But it was stroke-like symptoms… so I just assumed it was a stroke.”

However, if you’re wondering if this has anything to do with the perpetual Scarface impression that Cartwright’s been doing on The Valley, it’s doesn’t. In an episode of her podcast with Jax, When Reality Hits, Brittany revealed that she had undergone liposuction on her jaw (I genuinely didn’t know that was a thing), a decision motivated by long-standing self-consciousness about her double chin.

“I feel like almost all season long, I’m going to have a frown face,” Brittany shared.

She explained that her doctors initially believed her face would return to normal before filming started, but this wasn’t the case, leading to a unique challenge during production.

So, to clarify, while Cartwright’s stroke-like symptoms from a while back remain a concerning medical mystery, whatever viewers saw going on with her mouth was simply a side effect of her healing process after her cosmetic procedure.

The dramatic debut season wrapped on June 4th, and even though Bravo’s known for its unhinged reunions, it looks like fans won’t be getting any closure this time around. Right now, producers are staying tight-lipped about any surprise bonus episodes.

Anyone craving their Valley fix can catch up on missed episodes on Peacock.

