Get ready, High School Musical fans ⏤ you might be getting exactly what you’ve been looking for this summer.

If a series of somewhat back-to-back, not-so-subtle Instagram posts are to be taken at face value, than original HSM stars Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens might be returning to East High for the first time in 14 years, after stepping away from the franchise that launched both of their careers back in 2008.

Today on Instagram, Efron posted a photo of himself standing in front of Salt Lake High School East ⏤ aka East High in the HSM films and High School Musical: The Musical – The Series ⏤ with a fist raised in true Breakfast Club fashion and the accompanying caption, “Don’t you… Forget about me ✊🏼.”

While there’s nothing earth-shattering about a movie star returning to his on-screen alma mater, it does become particularly curious when compared to an uncannily similar post shared by a certain former co-star only a few short weeks prior.

Not only does Hudgens’ post showcase the front of East High just like Efron’s, but it also features the opening bars of “Breaking Free,” the climactic ballad the two of them sang together in the first HSM film (with vocal help from Drew Seeley, thank you Drew). Of particular note ⏤ something only true Wildcats would spot ⏤ is that Hudgens’ post came three weeks before Efron’s. Why is that number significant? Because HSMTMTS season three drops on Disney Plus next week.

Fans of Tim Federle’s fresh take on the original franchise have long been wondering whether or not the original Wildcats would ever make an appearance on the show. Lucas Grabeel cameoed as himself in season one, and fans have already seen footage of Corbin Bleu making a similar appearance in promotional materials for season three. Efron and Hudgens, however, haven’t been as clear about whether or not they’d officially return, though Efron has said that he’d be open to it.

If the on-screen lovebirds were to get their heads back in the game, the natural follow-up question would be who else might be joining them in season three apart from the previously announced Jojo Siwa and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, not to mention Hannah Montana star Jason Earles and Zombies starlet Meg Donnelly. Could Ashley Tisdale’s Sharpay strut onto the stage followed by Monique Coleman’s Taylor? We can’t quite bet on it, but we can hope.

What we do know is that Joshua Bassett will be back as Ricky (and singing an original song he wrote for the season three opener) and that this is sadly looking like Olivia Rodrigo’s final season as Nini. With the series already renewed for season four and faces old and new blending together to create what might as well be dubbed the HSMU, fans would understandably plotz if any of the originals join Bleu this season for an old-fashioned HSM reunion ⏤ particularly headliners Efron and Hudgens. Efron did tell us not to forget about him, after all ⏤ as if such a thing were even possible ⏤ so we might be seeing his face light up small screens everywhere in a matter of weeks.

We’ll know for sure if this mega-reunion is a one-time possibility or perhaps the start of something new when High School Musical: The Musical – The Series sashays back onto Disney Plus July 27.