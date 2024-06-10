‘Most disappointed Swiftie’: Donald Trump calls Taylor Swift ‘unusually beautiful’ but draws the line at her being a ‘liberal’

Whether you love her or hate her, Taylor Swift is one of the topics everyone is talking about, since she’s one of the biggest stars of our generation. She’s currently touring the world, breaking records, and proving she’s an unstoppable force.

The singer-songwriter has even attracted Donald Trump‘s attention, again. The former President of the United States previously addressed Taylor back in 2018 when he was still in office. Trump answered a question about her when Taylor first voiced her opinion about politics, speaking against Marcia Blackburn. Trump defended the candidate, noting that, “Let’s say I like Taylor’s music 25% less.”

A day after Taylor Swift endorsed a Democratic candidate over a Republican in Tennessee's Senate race, President Trump isn't shaking it off.



"Let's say that I like Taylor's music about 25% less now, OK?" he said to reporters with a laugh. https://t.co/EDdWlkG2tx pic.twitter.com/LRQwURYOve — CNN (@CNN) October 8, 2018

“In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now,” Taylor wrote on Instagram at the time, addressing candidate Marsha Blackburn’s voting record. “I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country.”

Donald Trump addressed Taylor Swift again in his book

In a new book about Trump’s years as a reality star called Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass by Ramin Setoodeh, the former president addressed Taylor again. The interview took place in November 2023, and Trump gushed over Taylor, making it about women’s bodies.

“She’s got a great star quality,” Trump says in a passage from the book provided by Variety. “She really does.” He went on to be rather creepy, commenting that a woman who could easily be his daughter (or granddaughter, even) is “beautiful”. He used the word several times, “I think she’s beautiful—very beautiful! I find her very beautiful. I think she’s liberal. She probably doesn’t like Trump. I hear she’s very talented. I think she’s very beautiful, actually—unusually beautiful!”

When asked about Swift’s music, he replied, “Don’t know it well.” The former president had previously stated that he liked her music 25% less years prior, and even Melania posted a video of him driving while listening to Taylor’s “Blank Space”.

Trump driving while listening to Taylor Swift. Trump's a Swiftie, who knew!

-video is from Dec. 2014 recorded by Melania, posted to her Facebook. Barron rides shotgun.

Source: https://t.co/UrJWGJ5pOP pic.twitter.com/4qUVU2UWzA — Decentralized (@MAGAisDEAD2) May 18, 2024

In her Netflix documentary Miss Americana, Swift explained her decision to become politically vocal. “Back in the [2016] presidential election, I was in such a horrendous place that I wasn’t going to pop my head out,” continuing, “These aren’t your dad’s celebrities and these aren’t your dad’s Republicans… I need to be on the right side of history.” She was also extremely excited when she heard that Trump liked her music “25% less”.

The song she opens with on The Eras Tour is “Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince”, a song that has been widely debated to be about the political situation during the Trump-Clinton election. Swift also released a follow-up song after the 2018 U.S. midterm elections, in which Republicans got the most votes, titled “Only the Young”.

he's the most disappointed swiftie ever 💀 so obsessed with her but she hates him — Alburn, D-Y-I-N-G in the bLue niLe (@Lyf_is_folklore) June 10, 2024

Taylor will likely ignore the former president’s comment, but fans online call him “the most disappointed Swiftie ever,” and we think that’s beautiful.

