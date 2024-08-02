DMX’s cause of death confirmed

Born on Dec. 18, 1970, in Mount Vernon, New York, DMX was the stage name of rapper and actor Earl Simmons. He’s seen as one of the most influential figures of all time in the rap world and is known for his aggressive rapping style. He sold millions of records and was nominated for countless awards.

DMX’s extensive discography includes eight studio albums, seven compilation albums, three mixtapes, an EP, 31 singles as the lead artist, and 18 singles as a featured artist. His accolades include an American Music Award, a Billboard Music Award, and four Grammy nominations.

Tragically, on April 9, 2021, he died in White Plains, New York at the age of just 50 years old. But what happened?

How did DMX die?

According to the Hollywood Reporter, DMX died at New York’s White Plains Hospital after being admitted a week earlier on April 2. The cause was announced as a heart attack following a crack cocaine overdose.

While in the hospital, several of his vital organs failed, including his liver, kidneys, and lungs, and he ended up in a vegetative state before passing away. According to a statement released by his family, he “fought till the very end.”

He had struggled with drug addiction for many years and claimed he became addicted to crack cocaine when he was 14. He endured several unfortunate moments as a consequence (he was jailed more than 30 times throughout his life), and on Feb. 10, 2016, he was found unresponsive in a parking lot at a Ramada Inn in Yonkers, New York. He had entered into rehabilitation facilities on multiple occasions. His addiction proved too much for his body to handle on this one final occasion.

