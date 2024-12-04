Do we know Apollo Moon’s cause of death?

Apollo Moon was the stage name of trans-masculine adult performer Forest Harader. Tragically, as confirmed by his family to Them, he passed away on Monday in Los Angeles at just 26 years old.

Moon had risen to prominence as a beloved and admired adult content creator within the trans community and was particularly notable as a person of color in a predominantly white space. He had also participated in and won the viral T-boy wrestling event in Los Angeles, California, earlier this year.

He had amassed massive followings on social media, including around 234,000 on X and around 56,000 on Instagram. Rather poignantly, just last week, he had posted several times on X, saying, “Being trans brought me so much joy and there was nothing in this world that made me happier than sharing that experience with my community,” “I hope all trans people are extra gentle with themselves tonight,” and “I wish I could hug every trans person in the world right now and tell them I love them.” But do we know what caused Moon to pass away so desperately young?

How did Apollo Moon die?

Image via Apollo Moon/Instagram

According to their post on MealTrain — a website used to coordinate community meal delivery for those temporarily in need of care — Apollo Moon’s family learned that he was hospitalized in the ICU and on life support on Wednesday, Nov. 27. The message on the post read, “On November 27th the Harader family received the unexpected and devastating news that their son/brother Forest was hospitalized in the ICU on life support. His parents will be taking an extended leave from work and they, along with his sister Risa, can use any and all the support you can give during this difficult time.” However, since he passed, no cause of death has been confirmed as of the time of writing.

MealTrain can also be used to raise funds for specific causes, and as of Dec. 4, the Haraders’ campaign had exceeded its initial goal of $5,000 and its second goal of $15,000 following Moon’s passing, with a total of $18,346 raised as things stand. The money will help with the family’s living expenses while Moon’s parents take an extended leave of absence from work.

Tributes flocked in for Moon on social media following the news of his passing, many from creators and people who work in the trans adult content community, which emphasized how loved he was as a person and performer. Austin King was among the first to confirm the terrible news, writing on X, “So sad to report that trans performer Apollo Moon has died. Story coming shortly to PornCrush.”

sitting here listening to all the silly audio messages we used to leave each other, still in disbelief. i love this man dearly. there is so much i could say, but words would do little justice in properly conveying the depth of this loss. your memory is a blessing. @apollomoon999 pic.twitter.com/6wzsB9zFc1 — Cher Mii (@ moshpit on 🦋) 🏳️‍⚧️ (@cher_mii) December 2, 2024

Rest in Power to Apollo Moon, Righteous Torrence ‘TK’ Hill, Blake Brockington and countless other trans men n masculine folks we lost to the cruelty that is this world. People refusing to hear our stories but I’ll will shout and fight for you till my last breathe. On God. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/M9vWz0o243 — Ayo Edebiri on a Testosterone Bender (@spiralnegro69) December 3, 2024

apollo was one of the sweetest performers ive ever met in my life. if it werent for him, i might not even b alive today from when he saved me from a near death situation. my heart is broken. u are n will always will b so loved n i cant thank u enough for being so kind to me. </3 https://t.co/3ESqCclsf1 — aurora skye ! DC (12/5-12/9) (@spxrklybrat) December 3, 2024

no words to express the devastation of losing such an incredible person, @apollomoon999.



he was a pillar in the community & a huge inspiration for me. he was always kind & i considered him a friend. trans brotherhood is important.



check in on your friends if you can — daniel mchusband – @dannyis.online on bsky (@daniisonline) December 2, 2024

Following his passing, Moon’s friends told Them how much he loved nature, camping, and hiking. But among his greatest passions was the trans community he was such a significant part of and the experience of being trans — something he so often made abundantly clear on his social media accounts.

May Forest Harader, aka Apollo Moon, rest in eternal peace. We’re sure more details about his passing will emerge in due course. In the meantime, we send our condolences to his family, friends, and everyone who knew and cared for him.

