Do we know Cole Brings Plenty’s cause of death?

Cole Brings Plenty, known for his role in the Yellowstone prequel series 1923, was found dead in a wooded area outside Kansas City on April 6, 2023, a week after being reported missing by his family.

The native American, who was just 27 years old at the time of his passing, was the nephew of actor Moses “Mo” Brings Plenty, best known for his role as Mo in the hit series Yellowstone. The two shared not only a familial bond but also a passion for their craft, with Cole following in his uncle’s footsteps and carving his own path in the acting world. The news of Cole’s passing left family, friends, and fans grappling with the sudden loss of the young actor.

How did Cole Brings Plenty die?

Yellowstone actor Cole Brings Plenty had a months-long fling with woman, 20, who accused him of strangling her days before he was found dead https://t.co/80YasVilBM pic.twitter.com/aZkMjxPH9k — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) April 29, 2024

The circumstances leading up to Cole’s disappearance started unraveling on the night of March 30, 2024. He attended a concert at the Replay Lounge where a distressing incident occurred — his braids got tangled in a microphone cable, and in the chaos, a patron cut them off, a deeply disrespectful act in many native cultures.

Hours after the concert, police were called to an apartment in Lawrence, responding to a report of a woman screaming for help. Cole was identified as a suspect in the domestic violence incident. Instead of considering him as a person who might be in crisis, law enforcement pursued him as a fugitive. By the time officers arrived at the scene, Cole had already left the area, and a citywide alert was issued for his arrest based on the affidavit submitted to the District Attorney.

There was no indication at that time that Cole might be in danger of losing his life. The discovery of his body was a shocking and sad turn of events for everyone involved, especially since he was initially treated more as a criminal. Even as the investigation continues, the authorities haven’t been able to find a clear cause of death and no signs of foul play have been reported. The community and Cole’s family are left with many unanswered questions.

“Detectives, crime scene investigators, and the Medical Examiner’s Office have been working diligently with the Lawrence Police Department and the Brings Plenty family. There is no indication of foul play in the death of Cole Brings Plenty.” Reported by Johnson County Sheriff, Calvin Hayden

Beyond the personal tragedy for Cole’s loved ones, his untimely death also underscores the ongoing need for greater representation and support for Native American artists in Hollywood.

